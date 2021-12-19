Secret Truths 2: Angel ending, shocking character return and bloody death; check out the two different endings of the novel

Nobody expected this! The final episodes of “Secret Truths 2” aired on Globoplay this Friday (17) and featured numerous unexpected plot twists, as well as alternative endings that left fans of the plot dropping their jaws! That’s because, in the story written by Walcyr Carrasco, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) not only survived, but also went in search of his ‘murderer’ to satisfy his desire for revenge. Jeez!

As everyone is well aware, in the first edition of the telenovela, the businessman was shot dead by Angel (Camila Queiroz). However, in both VS2 endings, Carrasco stunned everyone when he showed Alex rising from the ashes, years after his supposed death, to exact revenge on the model-turned-girl call.

Version 1

In the first version of the novel’s conclusion, Angel arranged to run away with Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), but, at the last minute, abandoned his lover. She then left for a plane, paid for by Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), to flee Brazil and create a new life abroad, accompanied by her sick son.

However, when she got into the private jet, the model ran into none other than Alex, an ex-affair she believed was dead and who is apparently the pilot of the aircraft. As the beauty drank champagne, he turned back and faced her, leaving her completely terrified to see the ghost of her ex-lover. Check out:

Secret Truths 2 || End 1 pic.twitter.com/eoKAQEWtbG — Paradise Novels™ (@novelsparadise) December 18, 2021

Version 2

In the second version, Giovanna ran to join Angel on the plane that would take them out of Brazil. Before reaching the aircraft, the little girl heard a loud shot and, worried, stopped midway. She ended up entering the place anyway, and there she saw Angel on the ground, shot, bloodied and apparently dead. Kneeling beside her was Giovanna’s father, Alex. Help, Brazil! Completely shocked, the preppy stared at him, until the scene cut to black screen. Just spy:

Secret Truths 2 || End 2 pic.twitter.com/P0Q2u0oAqD — Paradise Novels™ (@novelsparadise) December 18, 2021

Recently, after an imbroglio with Globo, Queiroz left the cast of “Secret Truths 2”. Without the presence of the actress in the final recordings of the attraction, Angel’s tragic ending was the only solution to complete the character’s arc and also leave a loose end for the already confirmed 3rd season of the production. The new chapters, however, are not yet scheduled for their debut on the broadcaster’s streaming.