Secret Truths 2 has male front nude and web pyre | Fame | Online Diary

Since its release in 2015, ‘Secret Truths’ has surprised audiences countless times with scenes full of sex and nudity. However, something unprecedented was shown in the new season of the soap opera.

For the first time, Walcyr Carrasco’s plot featured a male frontal nude. The scene was starred by actor Gabriel Vieira, who plays the model Tadeu, further enhancing the hot scenes shown in the telenovela.

| Play/Globoplay

In the daring sequence, the boy appears completely naked, walking naturally around the apartment with his penis out, until he wears shorts. Although the scene lasts a few seconds, it was enough for the audience to reflect the event on social networks.

Gabriel Vieira told how he felt during the recordings. According to him, it was a great challenge to star in such intimate sequences right after his debut as an actor.

“It was something unusual. I was very nervous and tense, but when I got there and saw the professionalism, I understood that it was something serious. There are all possible precautions to make the actors comfortable. Like it or not, we are exposed, but safe.”, he said in an interview with journalist Daniel Palomares. Soon after the scene was shown, the repercussion on social networks soon became the subject among the most talked about by internet users.

And finally she had a man’s frontal nude in secret truths she saw machismo show only a woman’s tit pic.twitter.com/8Z3E98kRW4 — shang (@fabrzs_) December 16, 2021

MY GOD NAKED FRONT MALE IN SECRET TRUTHS I’M KILLED — John (@f_ckingyou) December 15, 2021

mds gabriel vieira appearing naked with frontal nude in vs2 i’m dying of tagr — paulo (@cmilaimpacts) December 16, 2021

Globoplay can’t hold out with so much happiness! The series “Secret Truths 2”, by Walcyr Carrasco, reached the milestone of 40 million hours consumed on the streaming platform. The reason? The romance/hate of Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). The information comes from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

To give you an idea, the involvement of the characters made Google searches skyrocket, recently. Searches for “kiss giovanna and angel” grew by more than 1,000%, as well as those for the names of both.