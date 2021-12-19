See 20 fun facts about the Airbus A380 superjumbo, which will no longer be produced

Loved by passengers for its space and comfort, but disliked by Airlines because of its operating costs, the Airbus A380 has now entered its decay years, although it was commercially released just 14 years ago.

Its final chapter was brought into focus this week, when Airbus delivered the last A380 ever produced to its new owners, the Emirates, ending 18 years of aircraft production.

The superjumbo was conceived at a time when larger planes carrying hundreds of passengers between major cities was an attractive proposition, but by the time it started flying, a different business model – smaller planes connecting smaller airports – had taken over the industry. of aviation.

The largest commercial aircraft ever produced, however, has amassed a following, and while a significant portion of the fleet will not survive the pandemic, news of the plane returning to the air has electrified those specifically looking for it when booking flights.

Now, several airlines – including Emirates, British Airways and Singapore – are offering long-haul flights on the superjumbo again.

Whether you plan to take a flight in an A380 while you still have the chance or not, here’s our selection of the 20 most interesting facts about this unique aircraft.

1. Largest possible

As the only complete double-decker passenger aircraft ever built, the A380 is so large that it could, in theory, carry a maximum of 853 passengers if all seats were economy class. However, no airline has ever equipped an A380 like this. The largest capacity registered is 615 people, in a two-class configuration (economy + business).

2. Wires per kilometers

Each A380 contains more than 400 kilometers of electrical cables and wiring, and its installation was so challenging that some of the initial delays in aircraft production were attributed specifically to wiring. In 2009, Airbus simplified operations by speeding up the installation of the supports that hold the wiring – there are up to 80 thousand in each aircraft.

3. Turbulent air

The superjumbo’s size and weight can cause problems for the smaller planes that follow it – a phenomenon known as a “mat turbulence”. In 2017, a small private jet capsized in midair when it crossed with an A380. Recent guidelines suggest that light aircraft should wait four minutes before taking off or landing on the same runway that has just been used by an A380.

4. A great paint job

It takes 950 gallons of paint to cover the entire 3530 square meter surface of an A380. A regular coat of paint adds over 600 pounds of weight to the plane. The process usually takes about two weeks.

5. No need to carry light luggage

The hold of an A380 can carry up to 3,000 suitcases, and two loading straps – one in the front and one in the back – can be used simultaneously to streamline the process.

6. A true globalist

Each A380 is made from 4 million individual components, produced by 1,500 companies in 30 different countries. All converged by road, air and sea to Toulouse, in the south of the France, where the last aircraft was assembled.

7. Possibility of having showers

A fully stocked bar with onyx benches on the upper deck is a relatively common sight on the A380. More unusual are the fully functional showers installed in the first-class suites on Emirates and Ethiad A380s, or the full-size double bed that Singapore introduced in its double suites.

8. More space than a basketball court

With its full-length double deck, the A380 offers nearly 557 square meters of usable space, roughly 40% more than the second largest commercial aircraft, the Boeing 747-8.

9. Beloved by Emirates

By far the largest operator of the A380 is Dubai-based Emirates, with 123 orders, followed by Singapore Airlines with 24. In total, 14 airlines have ordered and flown the A380. When Emirates canceled an order for 39 A380s in early 2019, Airbus decided to completely stop production of the aircraft by the end of 2021.

10. You may have a piece of a

Although it has just received the last A380 ever manufactured, Emirates has already retired the first one it acquired 14 years ago and delivered it to be recycled and turned into furniture items. Among the items listed for pre-order at the Dubai Airshow in November were coffee tables made of wheels, clocks made of wing fuel panels and the entire 80-foot tail of the plane. Also available was the plane’s elegant upper-deck bar.

11. Secret compartment

With a cabin crew of three pilots and up to 21 flight attendants, the A380 has the largest crews of any aircraft. The kitchen area has enough space for five people to work simultaneously, and crew can rest in a “secret” area located on the third deck (the cargo deck at the bottom), complete with bunk beds and a private bathroom.

12. Not for everyone

The A380, due to its size, cannot be operated at all airports, and many have had to make modifications to be able to operate the superjumbo. In Munich, special hangar doors had to be built to accommodate the aircraft’s tail. Airbus claims that 140 airports around the world are compatible with the plane and more than 400 can accept it in case of an emergency landing.

13. The longest flight

Emirates operates the longest scheduled passenger flight on the A380: Dubai to Auckland, 14,162 kilometers and more than 17 hours in the air. In 2019, Qantas flew one of its A380s back to Sydney’s Dresden base, Germany, after the renovation. The plane was empty and flew for over 18 hours and approximately 16,093 kilometers.

14. The shortest flight

Singapore Airlines has announced that it will offer the world’s shortest new A380 flight: a quick hop of just 289 kilometers between Singapore’s Changi Airport and Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur. Emirates previously held this record with a flight from Dubai to Muscat, in Oman, which reached around 337 kilometers.

15. The cargo version that never existed

When Airbus launched the A380 in December 2000, it offered a cargo version called the A380F, designed to compete with the equivalent cargo-only models of the Boeing 747. UPS and FedEx initially placed orders for the plane, but after its launch was delayed, they canceled them, leading to the cancellation of the A380F program itself.

16. flexed wings

During takeoff, the A380’s wings vibrate so much that they flex upward by up to 4 meters. That’s a lot, but not as much as aircraft with a larger amount of composite materials, like the Boeing 787, whose wings can span up to 7.62 meters.

17. Jumbo depreciation

The list price of an Airbus A380 was around $450 million, not taking into account discounts, which are common. The current value of the fleet, however, has plummeted: one estimate says that a 2005 model is now worth just $77 million, and a brand-new A380 built in 2019 just $276 million.

18. Two per wing

The plane’s four engines are one of its most distinct factors and a disadvantage, as they require more fuel than twin-engine jets. They are manufactured by Rolls-Royce in the UK or by the Engine Alliance in the United States and can lift the plane’s maximum takeoff weight of 650 tons to cruising altitude in 15 minutes.

19. No US Buyers

One of the main reasons the A380 was never a commercial success is the fact that no airline in the United States has ever purchased the plane. Large European carriers, such as Air France, British Airways and Lufthansa, yes, but in small numbers. By the time the A380 was available, US carriers had abandoned jumbo jets and moved to more fuel-efficient twin-engine aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

20. A partial return

The pandemic hit the aviation industry hard and the A380 hardest. Lufthansa and Air France never put their A380s back into service after they stopped, deciding to retire all of their fleets, while Qatar sent half of its fleet to permanent storage. On the other hand, Qantas, British Airways, Emirates, Qatar, Singapore, All Nippon and Korean Air have announced that they are restarting A380 service.

This content was originally created in English. original version