See awesome mining farm with hundreds of GeForce RTX 3070

A dedicated mining board was developed to leave the RTX to gamers

With the pandemic, in addition to changes to our routine, there was also the creation of several alternatives to many of the activities that were previously necessary to be carried out in person. We also had a significant increase in the price of graphics cards and other electronic components, due to low production due to the pandemic.

Associated with this since the advent of Bitcoin and its increasing valuation, there was a greater demand for people interested in mining or even investing in this market segment. Consequently, this high demand for mining together with the pandemic further contributed to the increase in the value of video cards, which are essential for the process with good mining results. And like any other product, when it is defined by supply and demand in the market, prices go up.

Despite this impact on values, seeing a fully functioning mining farm is still impressive for technology and computer lovers, especially mining farms with large structures, with many boards and systems working together.

Just below we can check the video of one of these farms, in this case the video was produced by the Twitter user, Jaxson F Davidson (@jaxson_davidson), where he presents a bit of his cryptocurrency mining farm inside a building, precisely a quarter of one of them. It is possible to see hundreds of GeForce RTX 3070 working.



– Continues after advertising –

An exclusive board for miners

In the tweet, the user even adds that his next farms will be composed of NVIDIA CMP 170HX, which is a line recently announced by NVIDIA in October and launched so far only in the United Arab Emirates, being a board developed exclusively for use in cryptocurrency mining.

The card does not have an attractive design nor does it allow its use in games, however it has been in high demand and can be as high as $4,300. THE CMP 170HX it’s a company effort NVIDIA in offering a theoretically more attractive alternative for miners, who knows how to leave the line GeForce RTX for its initial purpose, games.

What did you think of the working mining farm? Share with us your opinion below in the comments.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.