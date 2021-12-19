See how to pay for online purchases in up to 60 installments and with up to 90 days to pay

For the first time in six years, the latest edition of Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI) forecasts an increase from 8.5% to 10.2% in the trajectory estimated by the financial market for interest and exchange rates in 2022.

According to data from the Central Bank (BC), in August 2020, the Selic it was around 2%, the lowest rate in history. However, it experienced a considerable increase in 2021, reaching 9.25% in December.

Considering that the BC (Central Bank) uses the Selic to control inflation, it is known that the real estate financing will suffer an increase in the percentage of interest throughout 2022.

Thus, Banco Itaú launched Parcela Fácil, a new loan line for purchases of durable goods, such as household appliances. In this new modality, it is possible to split purchases in up to 60 installments with up to 90 days to pay.

This credit line is intended for bank customers who have a pre-approved personal loan limit. At the moment, Itaú Parcela Fácil works in partnership only with Electrolux and the Compra Certa website. But the company plans to add new partners soon.

Interest rates are around 1.12% to 2.99% per month and the transaction is subject to credit analysis. To use the program, it is necessary to contract through one of the partner websites and on the payment tab, click on the option “Itaú Parcela Fácil” and enter the details of the Itaú account and branch.

How to finance home appliances in up to 60 installments with Itaú Parcela Fácil

Check out the financing step-by-step below:

After accessing one of the partner sites, select the chosen product;

In the cart, click on “Itaú Parcela Fácil” as a method of payment;

Wait to be redirected to log into the fully secure Itaú environment;

Choose the amount of installments and values ​​most suitable for you;

The order amount will be credited directly from your account and transferred to the partner site;

Check the data and confirm the purchase.

To authenticate, it is necessary to enter the card password and the Itaú app itoken. Remember that the discounted installments are registered on the statement.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on Youtube channel and on our social networks, such as the Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you will follow everything about banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/shutterstock.com