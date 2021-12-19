See how to use the 13th to start 2022 with your finances up to date – Prism

Those who work with a formal contract receive this Monday (20) the last installment of the 13th salary. That extra cash could be the difference between starting 2022 in debt and with better-organized finances.

Check out the tips from expert Lucas Collazo and analyst Paula Zogbi, both from Rico Investimentos, on what to do with this extra money.

First: settle your debts

The interest charged on your debts is very likely much higher than the profitability of your financial investments (even though the yield on fixed income investments has improved with the rise in the Selic rate). “If you have debts, don’t think twice: start by cutting down installments”, says Paula.

Lucas Collazo explains that, for those who have debts, the ideal is to pay them off as quickly as possible, as the effect of compound interest makes them grow quickly. “Those who are indebted are deficit agents in the economy that need borrowed capital. Only from the moment you pay off your debts will you be able to move to the other side, become a surplus agent of the economy and be remunerated for it” , it says.

A survey by the Central Bank showed that in October credit card interest rates reached the highest level in 4 years.

Second: plan your spending for the beginning of the year

January is a month known for having big expenses. Thus, following the logic of the previous item, there is no point in investing and incurring more debts in January to pay IPTU, IPVA, children’s school, vacations and all other common expenses during that period. Therefore, set aside a part of the 13th for these expenses.

Third: start or boost your emergency reserve

Having an emergency reserve is essential to avoid indebtedness in times of financial stress, such as health problems, unexpected expenses, unemployment. The ideal is to have an amount corresponding to 6 or 12 months of monthly expenses in an emergency reserve. This money must be invested in Treasury Selic, zero rate DI funds (Trend DI Simples) and daily liquidity CDBs that yield 100% of the CDI, which fulfill this function.

Fourth: diversify your investments, even with little money

Once you’ve made the emergency reserve, start investing all the time, even if you have little money. The secret to having money is not to add a lot at once, but to do it little by little, steadily.

