See list of 290 parliamentarians who received R$ 3.2 billion through the secret budget

BRASILIA — In the last two years, the secret budget has irrigated electoral bases for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and was directed at almost half of the congressmen who make up the Chamber and Senate. Still without all the data available in a centralized manner, which should take place by March 2022, a survey carried out by GLOBO mapped 290 deputies and senators — most of them close to the Palácio do Planalto — who, without transparency, distributed resources throughout the country. The amounts tracked were committed in 2020 and 2021 and reached R$ 3.2 billion, a sample of the R$ 36 billion that made up the rapporteur’s amendments in the period.

This radiograph exposes the inequality caused by the secret budget in the states and reveals how chiefs of the Centrão or faithful allies of the Bolsonaro government were privileged with the mechanism, designed in a way that makes inspection difficult. Among the most honored politicians is senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who, in 2020, held control of a large part of the allocation of funds, as he presided over the Senate and maintained a close relationship with the Planalto. It was thanks to the congressman that Amapá received the allocation of at least R$335.9 million, an unprecedented feat. The second stronghold with the greatest contribution is Bahia, with R$ 302.2 million — deputy João Carlos Barcelar (PL-BA) leads the list of nominations.

Among the parties, the PSD was the acronym that received the most funding, with R$ 619 million. DEM and MDB are respectively second and third in the ranking, with R$519 million for the first party and R$518 million for the second party (see below).