See photos of ex-BBB Isabella Cecchi’s wedding!

Ex-BBB Isabella Cecchi, from the 19th edition, married Pedro Orduña this Saturday (18), in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte. At the ceremony for 200 guests, the medical student received family and friends, including former participants of the global reality show. In addition to Hariany Almeida, who was present with her new boyfriend, actor José Victor Pires, Munik Nunes, Paula von Sperling and Carol Peixinho were also at the wedding and were the bride’s godmothers.

The ceremony had 20 godparents, between women and men entering alone and also couples. One of them was ex-participants of “Big Brother Brasil” Breno Simões and Paula Amorim, whose thin appearance surprised followers after “No Limite”. For the wedding, Isabella Cecchi chose a dress with lace on the lap and voluminous long sleeves, signed by Yolancris for Casamarela Noivas. Isabella and Pedro met by mutual friends and started dating in April of last year. The marriage proposal took place during a trip to Mexico in January and the engagement featured two events: one in Natal, with the influencer’s family, and another in Rio de Janeiro, with Pedro’s relatives.

This Friday (17), Isabella shared Stories on her Instagram that she is apprehensive about the displacement of some friends to Christmas. “The little bride is already a nervous wreck because several flights of my guests are being cancelled. What a disregard for the passengers, who bought the tickets and are there at the right time. They simply canceled the flights and didn’t notify anything. nor an attendant. We are here super apprehensive about the situation and trying to resolve it somehow,” she commented.

Carol Celico marries Eduardo Scarpa in a romantic atmosphere. Know!

In September, the ex-wife of the player Kaka went up to the altar again. First, she sealed her union with Eduardo Scarpa in an intimate celebration earlier this month, in São Paulo’s trendy Nossa Senhora do Brasil church. On the occasion, the couple, engaged since December 2020, enjoyed lunch and religious consecration with the influencer’s children, who do not receive pension from her ex-husband, Kaká, the godparents and the families of Carol and Eduardo.

Afterwards, they received friends in a second ceremony held by Pastor Ed Rene Kivitz, in the interior of São Paulo, at Ville La Rochelle. The chosen location has European style, representing the inspiration Carol Celico wanted in Tuscany, Italy. THE influencer bet on a dress with a romantic style, as well as in the first ceremony.