see the numbers drawn this saturday

THE Box this Saturday (18th) the 2439 Mega-Sena contest. The prize for the draw is over R$3.3 million for those who match the six dozen drawn. The draw takes place at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo (SP).

Mega-Sena 2439 Result

– 47, 38, 02, 34, 51, 08

Mega Sena also pays prizes for guessing four and five tens, in addition to the top prize for guessing all six numbers.

how to bet

Bets can be placed up to 7 pm at lotteries across the country, through the Loterias CAIXA portal (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). This Saturday’s draw will be held from 8:00 pm, at Espaço Loterias CAIXA, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

