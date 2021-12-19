See the possible rivals of Fluminense and América-MG in ‘pre-Libertadores’ – 12/19/2021

Fluminense and América-MG will meet this Monday (20) the clashes they will have in the preliminary phase of Libertadores-2022, popularly known in Brazil as “pre-Libertadores”. The Conmebol draw will start at 12:00 (GMT).

The first three phases of Libertadores have 19 participants, who are fighting for four spots in the groups. The Brazilians will go straight into the second phase and Fluminense will be in pot 1 of the draw, while América-MG will appear in 2 — the South American confederation uses its ranking of clubs, released on Friday, to define the division.

Teams from pot 1 face teams from 2, but at this stage there cannot be clashes between teams from the same country, so there won’t be a Fluminense x America. In phase 3, the next and last one before the groups, a meeting between rivals of the same nation is allowed. The crossings for phase 3 will also be drawn on the second.

That’s how the second phase pots were, with the Brazilians:

POT 1

Fluminense

Athletic National (COL)

Students (ARG)

Guaraní (PAR)

The Strongest (BOL)

University (PER)

Catholic University (EQU)

Monagas (VEN)

POT 2

Audax Italian (CHI)

Everton (CHI)

Plaza Colonia (URU)

America-MG

Deportivo Cali (COL) or Millonarios (COL)*

E1 (team coming from the 1st phase)

E2 (team coming from the 1st phase)

E3 (team coming from the 1st phase)

Fluminense, therefore, may still not know its rival from the second phase, which could be one of the three teams that will come from stage 1, which are:

Olympia (PAR)

Barcelona (EQU)

Bolivar (BOL)

Deportivo Lara (VEN)

Montevideo City (URU)

Universidad Cesar Vallejo (PER)

According to the regulations, in the group stage, two teams from the same country cannot be in the same bracket, unless these teams come from the preliminary stages and are unknown at the time of the draw.

If Fluminense and América-MG advance together in the groups, they will automatically go to pot 4 and one of them will necessarily face a Brazilian, since there will be nine teams from Brazil to split into eight brackets. The group stage draw will take place on the week of March 23rd.

The teams defeated in phase 3 of the Libertadores are sent to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, which will also be drawn in March.

*Colombians still define position for vacancy in Libertadores