See what to do if you had your Itapemirim flight canceled – News

The Itapemirim Group claims that it has intensified communication with passengers affected by the suspension of company flights, announced on Friday (17). The company said again, in a statement on Saturday (18), that it prioritizes re-accommodating passengers who are out of their city on flights from other companies and that it will seek to reimburse — instead of relocate — those who are in the city where they reside.

The company drew attention to the communication channels and stressed that customers should not go to airports before contacting them. It also recommended not to check in online. One of the goals is to avoid the chaos verified on saturday at Cumbica airport, in Guarulhos (SP), where passengers protested against the suspension of flights. one of the passengers was at the airport since Thursday (16).

See the main communication channels with the company:

• telephone service on 0800 723 2121;

• service via chat on the website www.voeita.com.br, from 6 am to 9 pm; and

• email to [email protected] with the full name and reservation locator number, to speed up service.

Passengers can also request a full refund of amounts paid directly on the company’s website, www.voeita.com.br. For this, the following steps are necessary:

• click on My Flights;

• login with your username and password;

• click on the Remittance/Redial/Refund option;

• select your ticket; and

• select the Refund option

subpoena

Itapemirim has already been summoned by Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) to comply with measures to assist passengers who purchased air tickets. According to the agency, in addition to assisting injured customers, the company should provide updated information to Anac about the actions planned to honor the tickets sold and the re-accommodation of customers.

The Itapemirim Group also stated that it uses its intercity bus network as part of its strategy to minimize disruption. And highlighted the channels available for solving problems by customers.

The company said it regretted the inconvenience caused. “The company is currently working on its restructuring to resume operations as soon as possible,” he stated in a note.