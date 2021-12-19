Sentence of a young man who killed 4 in an accident causes revolt; understand – News

The disclosure of the sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old Cuban who killed four people in a road accident in 2019, on Monday (13), sparked an uproar and gave rise to a petition on the Change.org website. With more than 3 million signatures to date, the document calls for justice for the young man, sentenced to 110 years in prison, to Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

On April 25, 2019, Aguilera-Mederos was driving along Interstate 70, near a shopping mall west of Denver, Colorado’s capital, when she lost control of a freight truck and took it down a steep incline.

According to investigators in the case, the hand brakes began to overheat and, even in the face of smoke coming out of the vehicle, the young man did not brake. At one point, then, the brakes failed completely. That’s when Aguilera-Mederos crashed into several other vehicles that were parked on the interstate, causing the tragedy.

The impact was so strong that it created a fire of great proportions. At the time, the press reported that the asphalt of the interstate had melted on the spot. Investigators say the young man did not use the escape ramp to stop the truck, which could have prevented the accident.

The victims were Miguel Ángel Lamas Arellano, 24, Doyle Harrison, 61, William Baily, 67, and Stanley Politano, 69. According to Aguilera-Mederos’ testimony, he thought he would also die and closed his eyes before colliding with parked cars.

Prosecutors in the case argue that the young man had several opportunities to avoid the tragedy and that his bad decisions caused the accident. So the jury found him guilty of six counts of first-degree assault for “extreme indifference”; ten counts of attempted first-degree assault for “extreme indifference”; two charges of vehicular assault; a reckless driving charge; and four counts of reckless driving causing death.

Duane Bailey, brother of one of the victims, told local newspaper The Denver Post that Aguilera-Mederos “made the free and willful decision” and that she considered her life “more important than anyone else on the road that day.”

Gage Evans, widow of another victim, told local TV that the young man deserved to be convicted and was “relieved” by the verdict. During the trial, he cried, apologized to the victims’ families, and said he was not a murderer.

Aguilera-Mederos has a chance of having her sentence reduced within 91 days of her admission to the Department of Corrections, at which time the agency will report on her assessment. If you consider that the case involves “atypical and mitigating circumstances”, the sentence will be submitted for analysis.

A spokesman for Polis’ office told 9News that he is aware of the petition and that the governor and his staff look at each request for clemency individually. It is not known, however, whether a request for clemency has been made.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Paulo Guilherme