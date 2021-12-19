Several loose ends threaten Bolsonaro’s election in 2022

posted on 12/19/2021 7:00 AM / updated on 12/19/2021 11:29 AM



(credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro took an important step in the reelection project by joining the Liberal Party (PL), an acronym with ramifications across the country, safe and adequate political structure for the size of the dispute. From now on, the main challenge for the president will be to demonstrate that he deserves the voter’s trust to exercise a new term in Planalto. The journey, however, will not be easy, with competitive opponents, few government results to show and an increasingly deteriorated economic and social situation.

With just under a year to go before the October 2022 elections, the president is suffering from the worst popularity ratings since taking office — between 20% and 23%, depending on the institute that conducts the poll, losing support among important groups such as evangelicals. This, while former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains the favorite in the electorate, and former judge and former justice minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) has been seen as a threat to Bolsonaro’s departure for the second round of the election.

For those who follow the current political scenario, however, it is still too early to say that the president will arrive weakened in the election, as he will have the PL stands in the states, the support of other central parties and, most importantly, control of the public machine. But, permanently, Bolsonaro has been leaving loose ends that could hurt him in the campaign.

difficulties

The most recent was the confession he made, at an event at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), last Wednesday, that he interfered in the administration of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) to favor the businessman Luciano Hang, who supports him — read more on page 6. In addition, the inability to articulate politics within Congress has everything to bring long-term problems.

Such as the departure of Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) from the government leadership in the Senate. Candidate for the vacancy at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), he was abandoned by the Planalto Palace with a meager seven votes — and saw Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) take the vacancy, with 52 votes, in an efficient articulation made by senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), likely opponent of Bolsonaro at the polls.

In the electoral race, the president has an open side that will certainly be exploited by his rivals: animosity with the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Also last week, Bolsonaro clashed again with the ministers of the Court – this time, however, it was not with his preferred targets, Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso. He classified Edson Fachin as “Trotskyist and Leninist” — in fact, currents of former Soviet communism that clashed — for having voted to update the new timeframe for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

If the new critique excited the faithful Pocketnarist base, the institutional response came in the same tune. Mentioning Fachin made Minister Luiz Fux, president of the STF, send a hard message to the president, last Friday, at the end of the year, to the Judiciary. “Over the past year, this Supreme Court and the Judiciary as a whole have faced rhetorical threats, which were fought with the unity and cohesion of their ministers, and real threats, faced with firm positions and courageous decisions by this Court. Above everything, the year 2021 demonstrated that the Federal Supreme Court does not consist of ‘eleven islands’, as some insist in saying”, he highlighted.

Political analyst for the Political Intelligence portal, Melillo Dinis, does not believe in a victory in the first round of any of the candidates in the 2022 presidential elections. choose your favorite. It will also depend on the other competitors, especially on the trio that today forms the nucleus of the third ways: (Sergio) Moro, Ciro (Gomes) and (João) Doria”, he observes.

legacy

Danilo Morais dos Santos, a professor at the Ibmec-DF graduate program, points out that a presidential candidacy is expensive and that Bolsonaro will have to find other funding sources for his candidacy, since a significant portion of the PL’s party resources will be allocated to the campaigns to the Legislative. In addition, for him, the 2022 dispute will be between legates, as the two favorite candidates have already occupied or occupy the presidency.

“Lula and Bolsonaro found themselves grappling with corruption scandals and this issue tends not to have the strength it had in 2018. On the one hand, the Lula government, with poverty reduction and increased well-being in the wake of economic growth . On the other, the economic, fiscal, health and human breakdown of the current government. The election is resolved by the average voter, who is pragmatic: in the dispute between these legates, the inclination is frankly favorable to Lula,” he stresses.