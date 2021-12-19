Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid with a goal at the end and continue in the hunt for Real in Espanyol | spanish football

With an Argentine striker Lucas Ocampos’ goal in the 42nd minute of the second half, Sevilla beat Atlético Madrid by 2-1 this Saturday, at home, in the 18th round of the Spanish Championship, and are five points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Goalkeeper Oblak laments the goal by Ocampos, which gave Sevilla the victory over Atlético de Madrid — Photo: EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal.
The Andalusian team reached its third straight victory in the competition, reaching 37 points, while Atlético, current Spanish champions, dropped to fifth, with 29. In the opposite direction of Sevilla, the team led by Diego Simeone lost the third straight game in the championship, an unprecedented feat in ten years under the Argentine’s command.
Croatian Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring after six minutes of play, with a beautiful shot from outside the area. At 32, the Brazilian defender Felipe tied for Atlético, with a header, after a corner from the right.
Simeone launched the Brazilian Matheus Cunha 12 minutes into the second half, in place of the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, who did not hide the irrigation after leaving the match.
Sevilla’s insistence on the crowd paid off at the end of the match. After a corner from the right, Delaney headed the crossbar, and Ocampos scored the winning goal on the rebound.