Should Gasoline Get More Expensive or Cheaper in 2022?

THE average price of gasoline had not gone through a fall since the 12th of June of this year. Until then, there were constant highs and rises in the values ​​charged for the product at service stations. However, this week, Petrobras announced that it would make a reduction in the value of the fuel.

According to the state-owned company, the average price of gasoline sold to distributors went from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter. This equates to a reduction of 3.13%. Last week, the fuel had already shown a slight price reduction, according to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

But is this enough to reduce the values ​​found in pumps? The answer is no, because, in the end, the price of gasoline will still depend on taxes and on the margins of distributors and resellers.

What will the price of fuel be in 2022?

With the announcement of a reduction in fuel prices, and the ICMS freeze until January 2022, many people wonder if there will in fact be a reduction in prices from next year or if the high phase will remain in effect.

According to a survey carried out by ValeCard, the forecast is for an accumulated fall of 5.94% in the value of gasoline, which should be sold in the range of R$ 6.18 in March, this being the lowest rate forecast for 2022.

However, from April onwards, it is possible that fuel will rise again and reach a new peak in September, reaching around R$ 6.55. The level is similar to what is practiced today.

José Geraldo Ortigosa, CEO of ValeCard, declared that the main enemy of fuel prices in the coming year will be the dollar. However, in 2022, the forecast is for greater stability in prices, which justifies the drop in the value of gasoline as of the first quarter.

“In addition to the macroeconomic balance for the beginning of 2022, our forecast took into account the forecast of the dollar and the formation of the fuel price for the month of January, surveys carried out by the Central Bank and Petrobras, respectively”, added Ortigosa.

It is worth remembering that, in the last 12 months, gasoline price inflation has already exceeded 50%, according to data released by the IBGE. In the case of ethanol, the increase reached almost 70%, while for diesel there was an increase of 49.56%.