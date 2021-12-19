Sickle cell anemia cure is bone marrow transplant

About 15 days after the birth of Liz, now 5 years old, the first child of the couple Samara Oliveira and David Silva, the heel prick, offered by the SUS (Unified Health System), and, in the case of Liz, carried out by Apae (Association of Parents and Friends of the Exceptional), identified that the little one suffered from sickle cell anemia.

For the parents, who had already faced a complicated pregnancy due to Samara being infected with the Zika virus, the news was a shock. According to estimates by the WHO (World Health Organization), each year around 2,500 children are born with the disease in the country.

Image: Personal archive

Of these, approximately 20% will not reach 5 years of age, due to complications directly related to sickle cell anemia — and Samara and David soon learned about this reality.

The disease is hereditary and is characterized by the alteration of red blood cells, making them look like a sickle, hence the name.

The baby’s first crisis, with a condition called “splenic sequestration”, happened at four months, due to a defect in the spleen, whose function is to filter the blood and remove damaged red blood cells, in addition to storing and producing white cells that are part of the immune system.

In children with sickle cell anemia, the organ can rapidly enlarge by sequestering all the blood. This can quickly lead to death from lack of blood to other organs such as the brain and heart.

One day, the mother, Liz, noticed that the little one was getting breathless to raise her arms. “This attention that Samara had saved our daughter’s life. The doctor had already instructed us to keep an eye on the spleen, a small organ that is below the rib. If we could feel it in her skin, it was to take her to the After the mother noticed the lack of strength, I checked and I could feel the organ. We looked for help”, recalls David, Liz’s father.

Image: Personal archive

Disease causes severe pain and requires blood transfusions

The disease is genetic and hereditary — a child is born with the condition if both parents have the DNA alteration. “For parents who receive the diagnosis, counseling is extremely important, to clarify doubts and explain details. After a genetic test, it is not correct to leave them with ‘the pump in hand’ and only recommend that they seek a doctor”, analyzes Márcia Riboldi, geneticist, CEO of Igenomix Brasil and PhD in gynecology and obstetrics from the University of Valencia, Spain.

In people with sickle cell anemia, sickle red blood cells are more rigid and sticky and therefore have more difficulty passing through the thinnest blood vessels, causing an obstruction to blood flow.

“Although the disease is called ‘anemia’, this is not what makes patients more serious. With vessel obstruction, there is a greater risk of stroke, thrombosis, dysfunctions livers, kidneys, and pulmonary. Each patient can present symptoms at different intensities, and many of them suffer from intense bone pain”, explains hematologist Marco Aurelio Salvino, coordinator of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at Hupes (University Hospital Professor Edgard Santos), in Salvador.

Also, as sickle red blood cells die sooner [elas se renovam no nosso corpo, em média, a cada 120 dias), isso provoca uma escassez de hemoglobina, o que leva à anemia.

Em busca da cura

Atualmente, a única maneira de curar a anemia falciforme é por meio de um transplante de medula, informação que na opinião de famílias e especialistas médicos, não é tão divulgada quanto deveria ser.

“A opção de cura ainda é pouco disseminada e carecemos de muitos leitos no Brasil para essa terapia, apesar de ser aprovada pelo SUS e coberta por alguns planos de saúde. Há milhares de pacientes com indicação de transplante, mas não temos os leitos necessários para dar a assistência. Doenças com quadros agudos acabam ‘roubando’ o leito por serem consideradas mais urgentes”, aponta o hematologista.

Em abril de 2017, o casal viu uma reportagem sobre a doença e descobriu que a seleção embrionária seria uma opção. Depois de sofrer um aborto em uma das tentativas de fertilização in vitro, terapia que o casal custeou com muito esforço, Samara engravidou com um embrião 100% compatível.

Foi assim que Isa nasceu para salvar a vida de Liz e aumentar a família. Atualmente, a filha mais nova está em processo de ganho de peso para que o transplante da medula possa acontecer no começo de 2022.

“É uma internação longa, na qual usamos um protocolo de [remédio] chemotherapy that destroys the diseased marrow and then infuses donor stem cells into the blood. These cells, which ‘know where their home is’, go straight to the bone marrow, and begin to proliferate and create a new marrow without the genetic defect, which forms in about 15 days”, explains Salvino.

Image: Personal archive

In Bahia, the disease is not so rare

Bahia, where the family was born and lives, is the state with the highest prevalence of sickle cell anemia in the country. Despite this, the couple observes that there is great misinformation, including among local doctors and health professionals.

“The disease is more prevalent in Afro-descendants and in Bahia, there is a greater number compared to other states. In Salvador, for example, it is not considered a rare disease”, says Temis Maria Felix, president of SBGM (Brazilian Society of Medical Genetics and Genomics).

It is considered a rare disease, according to the Ministry of Health, one that affects up to 65 people per 100,000 individuals, that is, 1.3 people per 2,000 individuals. In Brazil, around 3,500 children are born with the disease each year, with 1 baby in every 1,000 births. Salvador concentrates the largest number of people with the disease: for each group of 650 live births, 1 has the pathology, which represents an average of 65 children per year.

According to hematologist Salvino, scientific research on this disease has evolved a lot. “There are new drugs and therapies advancing to avoid the need for transplants in the future, such as gene therapy, which would make a correction in the DNA, a less aggressive option than transplantation. But I believe that we will face the same problem of difficult access in the country.”

Advancement in the little foot test

In May 2021, Law No. 14,154 was enacted, which expands to 50 the number of diseases tracked by the heel prick test, which confirmed sickle cell anemia in Liz. The test, performed by collecting blood drops from newborns’ feet, currently encompasses six groups of diseases: enilketonuria, congenital hypothyroidism, sickle cell syndromes, cystic fibrosis, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and biotinidase deficiency.

With the new law, the exam will cover 14 groups of diseases and its main objective remains to diagnose cases before they manifest themselves. This expansion will occur in a staggered manner and it will be up to the Ministry of Health to establish deadlines for implementation of each stage of the process.

According to Felix, the diseases, in order to be included in this new version of the heel prick test, needed to follow criteria: “Being a relatively frequent condition, with simple diagnosis and early treatment.”