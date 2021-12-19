Silicon Valley Mythology Helps Diagnostic Startup Profit Billions From Fake Tests

With media benevolence, Elisabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, used the legend surrounding college dropouts to found technology companies to her advantage; now she is accused of fraud

John G. Mabanglo/EPA/EFE – 12/16/2021 Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, leaves San Jose, Calif., court



US United States, is ending the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of diagnostics firm Theranos. To make a long story short, Holmes became famous as a young prodigy who dropped out of Stanford University at age 19 to found a startup, which, according to her, would revolutionize medicine. Theranos claimed to have developed a miniature laboratory, a black box that performed a series of tests using just a drop of blood. But this revolutionary machine didn’t work. The CEO clearly used the mythology around young people dropping out of prestigious universities to found technology companies to her advantage — bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg And, especially, Steve Jobs, whom the businesswoman openly imitated. THE hype around the Silicon Valley it appears to have lowered levels of skepticism in the press, which blanketed both the company and the CEO with credulity for the first few years. Deliberate confusion between a company of technology and one in healthcare (just as Uber sells itself as a technology company, not a transportation company) and coverage by the business press rather than science and health experts may have facilitated the lies. Or, at the very least, made some “extreme uses of creativity” more acceptable by being evaluated in the context of startup culture, without the rigor of science and medicine.

Holmes built his and his company’s reputation through the media and a board of directors made up of powerful figures — politicians, military men, bankers. But not doctors and scientists: both on the board and among employees, anyone who asked a lot of questions was fired. Those who reported problems were intimidated. Whether they were, in fact, duped or out of financial interest, these powerful lent their fame and contacts to reinforce the company’s appearance of legitimacy and help attract investment, partners and even more media attention. But, according to witnesses at the trial, large companies that began negotiations to offer the Theranos product ended up giving up after taking a closer look (or after repeated evasive responses from the CEO). Only one drugstore chain even offered the tests in some stores, perhaps because they didn’t want to miss the chance to launch the new and glamorized technology before the competition. This partnership did a lot for the company’s name and harmed countless patients. Doctors were puzzled by the results and complained. Scientists knew that what the company said it was doing was not possible. But for years, marketing prevailed. It was only when the “Wall Street Journal” revealed that the company secretly performed tests on equipment from other manufacturers that the story began to fall apart. In addition to a book published by the journalist that revealed the fraud (“Bad Blood: Billion Dollar Fraud in Silicon Valley”), the case has already yielded a documentary and will become a movie.

It’s a much more complicated story than this summary, which makes one think about the common belief that technology will solve all problems. Even if it might one day be possible to run multiple tests with a drop of blood, it won’t necessarily lead to the revolution in medicine trumpeted by the CEO, who suggested that easy and cheap blood tests, performed frequently, would allow for early diagnosis and treatment of many diseases. . Testing healthy people without medical advice rarely has benefits that justify both the costs and risks of false positives — which, in turn, cause stress and more unnecessary tests and procedures. At trial, the facts are less in doubt than the division of blame between Holmes, her ex-boyfriend and COO, other company members and the investors themselves. The once young prodigy faces up to 20 years in prison. It is possible that the verdict will come out before the end of the year.

