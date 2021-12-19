Sixth child dies in bouncy castle tragedy in Australia

A sixth child died in hospital after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air at a school event in Australia last week, police said on Sunday (19).

The 11-year-old boy, Chace Harrison, “died in hospital this afternoon,” Tasman Police Commissioner Darren Hine said in a statement.

“Our thoughts continue to be with your family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time,” added Hine.

The boy was one of nine children who fell 10 meters from a bouncy castle that was lifted by the wind during a year-end event at Hillcrest Elementary School in Devonport, on the north coast of the Australian state of Tasmania.

In total, six children died in the tragedy. Two children remain in critical condition in hospital, while another is recovering at home, police added.

Police previously released the names and images of the other five victims, with the permission of their families. They are Addison Stewart, 11, and Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Jye Sheehan, Peter Dodt and Zane Mellor, who were 12 years old.

An investigation is ongoing into what caused the tragedy, including the strength of the wind at the time and how the castle was tied to the ground.

Commissioner Hine said the Devonport Criminal Investigation Department’s priority will be “to interview all witnesses, gather and analyze forensic evidence and all environmental aspects, including weather patterns and conditions at the time of the incident.”

“Given the magnitude of this critical incident and the need to speak to a large number of traumatized children in a short period of time, we accepted an offer from the NSW Police to assist with conducting interviews in connection with the investigation,” added Hine of assistance from the New South Wales’ largest public security force.

The bouncy castle was one of several attractions organized for students as part of the “Big Day In”, according to the school’s Facebook page.

Other activities included water games and inflatable balls.

Hine said that “about 40” children were participating in the activities when a gust of wind lifted the castle from the ground.

Several adults supervised the event and provided first aid until emergency services arrived, he added.

The incident rocked the country, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison telling reporters shortly thereafter that it was “unthinkably painful”.

* Sheena McKenzie, from CNN, contributed to this report

This content was originally created in English. original version