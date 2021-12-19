‘Sometimes Jorge Jesus offends you when you just want to help’, fires Pedrinho

Pedrinho’s spell at Benfica lasted just one season and 31 games in total. Without many opportunities in the Portuguese team, the former Corinthians player asked to be negotiated with Shakhtar, from Ukraine, where he has been standing out, with four goals in 14 matches, so far.

In an interview with ‘Gazeta Esportiva’, the Brazilian attacking midfielder once again commented on his disagreement with Jorge Jesus, which was essential for his departure from Estádio da Luz, in the middle of this year.

“I spent a short period at Benfica. The player needs confidence, it could have been easier because of the language. Adaptation was quick, but because I didn’t have opportunities, I preferred to look for another opportunity. At Shakhtar, there are many Brazilians who help me. very cold, but the adaptation was quick, I had a sequence of games and I gained confidence. When you’re well on the field, it’s a direct consequence,” he said.

“Since I came to Benfica, I have never doubted Jesus’ technical skills, he is very good. But the way he treats people is crucial to his performance. Some people deal easier. Some players end up playing under pressure. At Benfica, there was pressure not to make mistakes,” he continued.

“Jorge Jesus doesn’t give you complete freedom to talk. Sometimes you make a mistake in practice and he offends you when you just want to help. The player gets scared and thinks: ‘if you do this, he’ll complain!’ There comes a time when you don’t feel comfortable on the field and can’t deliver,” he concluded.