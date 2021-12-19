Son of Bolsonaro, Jair Renan misses testimony in the PF about alleged influence peddling | Politics

Youngest son of President Jair Bolsonaro, Jair Renan Bolsonaro did not appear at the testimony to the Federal Police that had been scheduled for this Friday (17th). The PF is investigating whether Jair Renan committed the crimes of influence peddling and money laundering.

The inquiry was opened in March at the request of the Federal Public Ministry, based on a complaint filed by opposition parliamentarians to the government. The testimony should be rescheduled for next week, as found by TV Globo.

Attorney Frederick Wassef, who defends Jair Renan, told TV Globo that the president’s youngest son “is in bed and taking antibiotics among other medications” and, therefore, missed the deposition.

“[Ele] it was a victim of this new virus that has spread to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo,” said Wassef.

According to the lawyer, the inquiry is part of “coordinated acts to reach President Bolsonaro” and that Jair Renan did not receive undue advantages.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro is subpoenaed on influence peddling

The PF is investigating whether Jair Renan acted in favor of his company with the federal government.

Bolsonaro Jr Eventos e Mídia was created at the end of last year. The opening party of the office was covered with photos and videos made for free by a production company that provided services to the federal government.

On the social networks of the president’s son’s company, at the time of the opening of the investigations, there were photos of two pieces of marble that decorate the office.

The company Gramazini, in the mining and construction sector, was marked in this publication. One of Gramazini’s partners attended the company’s inauguration party.

A commercial partner of the president’s son, Allan Lucena, who shared the office with him, said that he was given an electric car by the company Neon Motors, linked to that same business group, as revealed by the newspaper “O Globo”.

PF opens investigation to investigate Jair Renan Bolsonaro, youngest son of the president

In a video, Allan Lucena appears getting out of the car that, according to him, was donated by the companies “Gramazine and the WK group”.

In another video, posted on the social network of a company involved in the donation, it is possible to see Renan walking in the courtyard of the group’s granite company, in Espírito Santo. In the background, a car like the one donated to the president’s son’s partner appears.

The PF is investigating whether, in November of last year, Renan Bolsonaro worked for the business group to get two meetings at the Ministry of Regional Development to talk about a project to build popular houses.

At the time of the opening of the inquiry, the Ministry of Regional Development said that the meetings were scheduled at the request of Jair Fonseca, a special advisor to the President of the Republic.

Renan Bolsonaro and his commercial partner, Allan Lucena, personally participated in the two meetings at the ministry, alongside businessmen – one of them from Gramazini – in November last year.