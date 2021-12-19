Son of Marília Mendonça is already aware of his mother’s death | Fame | Online Diary

This Thursday (16), the son of singer Marília Mendonça completed two years of life and had a big party to celebrate the special date. The celebration was organized with the theme of the Pintadinha Chicken, a drawing that Leo likes a lot, and aimed only at friends and family.

According to the Pure People website, Leo already knows that his mother is dead. However, the little one’s grandmother said that the family thought it best to tell him in a playful way, because he is still too young to understand what death means.

The mother of the ‘Queen of Sofrência’ said that Marília “turned into a little star”. Ruth Moreira reported that before that, Leo constantly asked about his mother. Ruth even reported that this situation was getting difficult because she didn’t know what to say to the child.

In the beginning, when the tragedy happened, the family ended up choosing to say that Marília was working, because Leo was missing his mother a lot.

In an interview with Quem magazine, Leo’s grandmother stated that her grandson has helped her to ease the suffering caused by the early loss of her daughter. Very religious, Mrs. Ruth said that Jesus Christ has given her strength and wisdom to overcome this sad and difficult time.

“I’m going to experience mixed feelings, but my grandson’s smile will ease all the pain,” said the singer’s mother.