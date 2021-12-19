Sony boss reveals to be against the dating of Tom Holland and Zendaya

A few months ago, fans of Tom Holland and of the Zendaya were taken by surprise by photos (check out) that brought the two to kiss, and that ended up revealing that the actors became a couple in real life.

In the Spider-Man franchise, its characters, Peter Parker and MJ, also have a romantic relationship, a fact that already made fans “ship” the two actors for a long time.

So with there being a real fan base for Tom Holland and Zendaya to become a couple, it was no surprise that fans around the world were thrilled with the news. But this was not the case for one of Sony’s great figures.

Amy Pascal, producer of the Spider-Man films, conducted an interview for New York Times where he revealed to have his concerns with the actors’ relationship. The producer was also of the same mindset about Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Check out:

“I talked to Tom Holland and Zendaya separately, separately, when we first hired them and gave a talk. ‘Don’t go there, just don’t go’. Try not to go. I gave Andrew and Emma the same advice. This can complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.”

Tom Holland chooses perfect actor for Harry Osborn!

Tom Holland wants to see a very specific character in the next Spider-Man movie: Harry Osborn. In cinema the character has already been played by two actors, James Franco and Dane DeHaan.

And for the next incarnation of Harry Osborn, Tom Holland has already chosen his favorite actor: Timothee Chalamet, an actor who played for the role of Spider-Man with Tom, but who lost in the final stages.

Timothée has already been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in call me by your name, and in an interview for the AP Entertainment, Tom said that the actor would be the perfect choice to bring Harry Osborn to life and explained how he would like to see the character introduced:

“I think it would be nice to introduce him as a friend of Spider-Man and then kind of go bad. He could be a villain. And he would be a good villain.”

