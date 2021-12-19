Soybeans in Chicago go after $13/bushel and hitch a ride in the dry climate of…

Brazil and Paraguay already have consolidated losses , Argentina is still waiting for new rains

This Friday (17), the soybean market returned to gains on the Chicago Stock Exchange and reached the level of US$ 13 per bushel, but ended up ending the day slightly below that value. The highlights are for the months of May and July 2022, when the contracts closed, respectively, at US$ 12.93 and US$ 12.99.

The concern with weather conditions in South America is a determining factor for these increases, as irreversible losses are being recorded in producing regions in Brazil and Paraguay. According to Ginaldo de Souza, general director of the Labhoro Group, Paraguayan losses are significant, going from an expectation of around 11 million tons to 8.5 million tons.

“Our teams also toured different regions of Paraná and there the losses are already concrete, ranging from 15% to 20%. The state was projecting production above 20 million tons, but today we can say that 3 million tons of that amount are lost,” explained the analyst.

Rio Grande do Sul also has problematic regions, mainly in the center and west of the state, which experience drought and losses can reach 20%. Therefore, weather conditions will continue to be closely monitored by the market. Despite the problematic conditions, Ginaldo de Sousa points out that Brazilian soy production is still estimated at 142 million tons, setting a new record for the country.

