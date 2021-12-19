“Spider-Man: No Back Home” has 2nd biggest box office debut in history

“Spider-Man: No Return Home,” the latest film in the Marvel series, marked a big day of debut at the US box office on Friday, grossing $121.5 million, according to Sony Studios.

This is the second biggest opening day in box office history and also the biggest opening day for the month of December, according to Comscore. And after a single day, the film already has the highest grossing premiere of any film during the pandemic.

That total nearly surpassed the movie’s original projection, which was $130 million. Sony is now saying that “No Back Home” could make $242 million this weekend domestically.

If “No Back Home” hits the peak of the box office, it will be right behind 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which opened with a $247 million weekend.

That would make “No Back Home,” starring Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ, who battle villains from across the Marvel multiverse, the fourth-biggest opening weekend of all time.

Some industry analysts believe the film could rise further as the weekend progresses.

The projected totals for “No Back Home” so far are remarkable, considering the film is making its debut in an almost two-year pandemic. The film is racking up pre-pandemic box office numbers at a time when the Omicron variant is spreading.

In 2020, the movie industry experienced one of the worst years in box office history.

This year included other big hits such as “A Quiet Place Part II” (A Quiet Place Part II), “The Fast and the Furious 9” (F9: The Fast Saga) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.” But nothing compares to the “No Back Home” scale.

That’s good news for theaters, which are trying to establish themselves at a time when it’s difficult to attract audiences. Looks like Spider-Man might have shown up to save the theaters just in time.

