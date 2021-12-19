Storm drags cars and leaves buses stranded in Juiz de Fora – Gerais

Heavy rains hit Juiz de Fora this Friday night (12/17) (Photo: Social Media/Reproduction) “An unusual phenomenon”. Thus defined the Civil Defense of Juiz de Fora, in a note to the State of Minas this Saturday (12/18), the heavy rains that hit the city of Zona da Mata in Minas Gerais on Friday night (17/12).

The critical point was in Bairro Santa Luzia, in the South Zone of the city, with floods that dragged some cars and left a bus stranded. The water also invaded homes and commercial establishments.

Military personnel from the Fire Department were called in by the Civil Defense with the aim of rescuing the population of the neighborhood. There are no victims and no people were left homeless.

This afternoon, employees of the Municipal Department of Urban Cleaning (Demlurb) of the Municipality of Juiz de Fora carry out cleaning on the site and in adjacent affected neighborhoods. The municipal administration also provided teams to work in Bairro Filgueiras, in the Northeast region, which was also affected by the rains.

Mayor Margarida Salomo (PT) toured various regions of the city this Saturday to assess the impacts of rain and the causes that aggravated the flooding.

“On Avenida Ibitiguaia, on the Teixeiras stretch [tambm na Zona Sul], we noticed the stream even more flowing. Mitigating floods requires preventing impacts from land movements, in particular those caused by large projects”, assessed the Chief Executive.

The situation, however, was already foreseen. The city’s Civil Defense said that, given the possibility of heavy rains, it had issued an alert on Friday morning informing the possible overflow of rivers and streams that cut through the municipality.

In the report, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) informed that the accumulated amount of rain this Friday was 51.4 mm, marked by an automatic station, and 43.9 mm, as measured manually at another measuring point in the city.

Inmet also clarified that the state of alert throughout the Zona da Mata, with the possibility of heavy rain showers this Saturday afternoon and night, in addition to many flooding points in cities in the interior of Minas Gerais.

According to the Civil Defense, the rains that hit the south side of Juiz de Fora last night were “an unusual phenomenon”. “This is a reflection of the climate change that affects the entire world and that has already been causing damage in recent days in Bahia, Esprito Santo and other cities in Minas Gerais.”

JF center flooded last Monday

On Rua Cesrio Alvim, at the intersection with Avenida Sete de Setembro, the force of water broke a manhole cover and a fountain appeared in the middle of the road.

In addition to the Central Region, the municipality’s Civil Defense had registered incidents in three neighborhoods by the end of the night. They were: flooding at Nossa Senhora das Graas; infiltration of the boundary wall at Granjas Primavera; and a slope slide at Vila Olavo Costa. There was no record of victims.