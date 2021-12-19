Suárez leaves the field angry, Sevilla beat Atlético Madrid in the end and won’t let Real shoot

Luis Suárez was outraged at being replaced by Diego Simeone during Atlético Madrid’s 2-1 loss to Sevilla

With a goal by Ocampos at the end of the second half, the Seville won the Madrid’s athletic 2-1 in a duel held at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, this Saturday (18th). The game, valid for the 18th round of LaLiga, was broadcast by ESPN No Star+.

It was the Andalusian team’s third consecutive victory, which is in the second place in the competition.

The hosts opened the scoring after seven minutes into the first half. Rakitic hit a bomb from far away, but beat goalkeeper Oblak, who was unable to defend.

Before the break, Atlético managed to tie with a Brazilian goal. After taking a corner kick, defender Felipe, ex-Corinthians, headed the ball on the ground and gave the goalkeeper no chance, at 33.

The visitors came back better for the final stage, but it was Sevilla who almost scored the second goal. On minute seven, Rakitic received a pass from the left and kicked hard, but the ball passed close to Oblak’s crossbar.

Pistoled!!!

Replaced in the second stage by Matheus Cunha, Luis Suárez left the field angry and talked a lot. Nervously, he sat down on the bench and threw several objects on the floor. The Uruguayan has not played a complete match for Atlético since the duel against real society, on the 24th of October.

savior goal

Sevilla scored the second goal in the 39th minute of the second half. After a cross in the area, Lucas Ocampos climbed on the defender’s back and headed into the back of the net.

Sevilla players celebrate goal Getty Images

Almost a painting!

In extra time, João Félix won in the dispute with Ocampos and sent a shot from far away on the left side, but the ball hit the crossbar before leaving.

Best moments Championship status

With the result, Sevilla are in second place with 37 points, five less than the leader. Real Madrid.

Atlético, in turn, is in 5º on the leaderboard, with 29 points, one less than the ray vallecano, fourth place.

upcoming games

Sevilla returns to the field for LaLiga against Barcelona, ​​on Tuesday (21), at 5:30 pm (GMT).

The following day, Atlético de Madrid will visit Granada, at 15:00.