The 6 best foods to give you more energy and energy

Choosing the foods we eat during the day can help us have more energy and willpower to complete daily tasks. With that in mind, we’ve separated some foods that give you energy to include in your diet.

Coconut Water

This delicious drink is a natural energy drink and for every 100ml of coconut water we have 22kcal. Furthermore, it offers you many other advantages. In addition to hydrating the body, it helps control high blood pressure, is a diuretic, replenishes the body’s minerals, and strengthens the immune system.

Açaí

This typical Brazilian fruit is rich in carbohydrates that support our body to function, so it’s worth including it in vitamins or protein shakes to start the day with a good dose of energy

In addition, açaí contains vitamin B1, B2, C and antioxidants that act positively on our health and prevent cardiovascular disease and infections.

Guarana

Guarana has a lot of caffeine and therefore stimulates the nervous system giving us more energy. However, we are referring to fruit or even the powder made from it that is sold in health food stores, so you can include it in juices or smoothies.

Banana

This fruit is a source of potassium, an important mineral that in the human body is related to the proper functioning of muscles and nerves and, when at low levels, it can lead to weakness, fatigue, apathy and cramps.

Furthermore, the consumption of bananas helps to regulate mood, sleep and fight emotional problems as it is a source of tryptophan, the precursor amino acid of serotonin.

Green tea

This drink is a source of caffeine, which speeds up our metabolism and increases our mood. It also helps in breaking down body fat and energy expenditure. Another important point is that green tea improves mood and well-being as it has an amino acid that increases serotonin and dopamine levels.

Peruvian Maca

Finally, we have the Peruvian maca. This ingredient has numerous benefits, such as: