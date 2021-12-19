The Banana Challenge – Culture

I like high and dramatic themes: the rise and fall of empires, the meaning of existence, the clash between civilization and impulses. However, in the middle of December of a complicated year, I allow myself to go down a little and make a dense reflection based on a trivial cut: the banana dot.

Bananas are present in the diet of almost the entire planet. It is easy, nutritious and self-sanitizing fruit. Contrast this with the sophisticated pomegranate which, in order to offer its benefits, requires extreme skill from the candidate to eat it. The intense flavor of pineapple does not reveal itself automatically. Coconuts have tough customs barriers. Our very Brazilian pequi can be a medical risk without prior instruction about thorns. Banana is generous and easy. In single dose, it quenches the appetite of a human being. And enough is enough! Furthermore, it comes in bunches, splits into bunches, is served crushed or fresh. Makes wonderful cakes and traditional sweets. It adorns Carmen Miranda’s head and, with some slander, characterizes republics where everything turns upside down with maracutaias. Something cheap? Bargain price! It even lets you know the age: if you play with the scene of someone eating the suggestive shape of a banana with pleasure, you are, for sure, an auntie! The banana is ours! Banana is agro! Banana is pop!

The banana has a defect, however. Having a ripe banana a day is an advanced strategist’s act. You need to evaluate the product at the super or at the fair. Too green? It will take a few days. There is a technique: wrapping it in the newspaper, but having a newspaper at home is a sign of a certain maturity, not of the banana, but of the newspaper reader. There is always the risk: they all mature together. The banana shares with the jackfruit the exact and only day it ripens: eating the day before is unpleasant and waiting a little longer will attract the famous fruit flies, the little flies that hover over what is rotten or about to leave the world of the living . Green jackfruit catches up to imagination. Green bananas, at least, have the possibility of frying, especially the so-called “land banana”. Having a banana ready for use in your kitchen is for professionals, or for those who are willing to go to the market or fair more than once a week.

To make matters worse: children and grandchildren may want to eat two, or none, and their delicate family balance crumbles shamefully. The day comes when your young, anxious and hungry, makes the trivial, low-key request for a banana. The fear of every mother and father: “Son, no more bananas”. Then, the infant looks down with a reproachful face, identifying his failure in domestic management. What a disaster, and worse, in a tropical country! You literally feel like a banana…

More than 30 years ago, entering a supermarket in São Paulo for the first time, I asked an attendant where I could find the cockatiel banana. The girl looked at me strangely. It was a Gaucho regionalism. How to guess that the big banana, in the Southeast, would be dwarf banana? What a contradiction!

Finally, bananas support scarcity. You are lacking in resources. Your cooler has a water and an expired pot of margarine. There is a single banana, a little overdone, but not yet fatal or toxic. You can find an old pot of cinnamon, honey maybe (but it’ll do some plain or brown sugar), and put the austerity survivor on a microwave-safe plate, cut her in half and, with a spray of the spice that moved. the Portuguese and a sweet cloud, a consoling dessert will appear. Adding a cheese (but then it would only be on payday) comes a sweet called Cartola. There are three bananas left and you have brown sugar? Crush the fruit and add an equal amount of sugar. Heat until it comes off the bottom a little. A healthy banana and a support for you to escape the sadness of lean cows. Banana is popular!

My grandmother made banana bread. In addition to being incorporated into the dough, some were cut on the plate and cooked with crunchy sugar and cinnamon farofa. The smell evokes my childhood. Older, I met banofe and it became one of my favorite dishes. A banana candy accompanied by a ginger or cinnamon ice cream appears to be an ambrosia from Olympus. Banana and oatmeal? Nutritionists even clap their feet. The bark, few people know, has many culinary uses. We just have to avoid… slipping into it. Breaded, it is served with Cuban steak, that wonderful dish for those who don’t want longevity or the fatigue of old age. I didn’t find Cuban steak on the homonymous island. It must be the Yankee blockade. To be honest, I didn’t find breaded filet in the capital of Lombardy either. Milan is too sophisticated for these common fried things…

Final virtue of the fruit: its name is written the same in almost every language, even in German! If life gives you a banana, take revenge and crush two with honey and cinnamon, sprinkle oat flakes and be happy.

So, my dear reader and my dear reader, we covered a little of the trivial and wonderful topic of bananas. Did you prefer philosophical and geopolitical themes? I’ll get back to them soon. Always have hope and bananas at home.

PS: I register my eternal gratitude to Fabiana who diligently guarantees the house bananas. On point!

* Leandro Karnal is a historian, writer, member of the São Paulo Academy of Letters and author of The Courage of Hope, between others