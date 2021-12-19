“The biggest waste in CS history we saw in this line”, says Gaules about Liquid | DRAFT5

Gaules clearly didn’t like the disagreement between Stewie2k and FalleN during the match and the American player’s behavior. According to the influencer, “The worst pain for someone who likes to compete is when you look around and see a guy who doesn’t want to win, a guy who is boycotting himself, boycotting the team. You look and what are you going to do? There is no money in the world to pay for it. A, but it’s going well, but it’s a feeling that is never complete. You will win and you will be miserable. You’ll lose, and you’ll be even more unhappy”.