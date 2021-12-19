“The biggest waste in CS history we saw in this line”, says Gaules about Liquid | DRAFT5

“In all words, the biggest waste in the history of CS we saw in this line. It was a line that could have been champions of all, that was to have been the Liquid Era, that could have been America’s pride. The guys, playing like that, give NAVI work, they almost beat NAVI again. They could have won”, shot.
Gaules clearly didn’t like the disagreement between Stewie2k and FalleN during the match and the American player’s behavior. According to the influencer, “The worst pain for someone who likes to compete is when you look around and see a guy who doesn’t want to win, a guy who is boycotting himself, boycotting the team. You look and what are you going to do? There is no money in the world to pay for it. A, but it’s going well, but it’s a feeling that is never complete. You will win and you will be miserable. You’ll lose, and you’ll be even more unhappy”.
The former player also said that, “from the moment you see a person who is clearly not looking to win, it seems like it’s killing you inside. You look at it, you feel something very bad. And being on the side of such a person must be the worst feeling in the world. I have all the respect for Stewie, for the things he’s accomplished and for the person he is, but if I had someone like that on the team either I would poke that person’s mule, or I would poke my mule.”
Gaules revealed that he was one of the people advising FalleN about continuing with Liquid or participating in a new project: “I was a person who defended, spoke FalleN ‘ think about your life. You’re on Liquid, you need to think about why you’re not a teenager anymore. You’ll be doing things, leaving, putting together a new team, pulling an appointment you don’t even need. It’s on Liquid’s p####, earns a nice salary, has a f### structure”.
But apparently, after what he saw in the duel between Liquid and NAVI, Gaules changed his mind and gave advice to True. “For God’s sake, FalleN, get out of there, if only for you to play alone. There’s no condition”, shot.
Gaules even criticized Liquid for the things that are happening in the team. “A team, a coach, a board that sees this and is conniving, I’m sorry, I don’t respect it. There won’t be my fans. It’s unbelievable to see this all happen. It’s a real circus. What we saw here is a real circus”.
In his reunion with NAVI, Liquid ended up losing this time to the champion of PGL Major Stockholm 2021. With that, the North American team was eliminated from the competition, which will have the champion decided this Sunday (19). Follow the tournament through DRAFT5.