The economy under new impact – Economy

Scientists have not yet mastered the characteristics of the new variant of covid-19, the Ômicron. they know if spreads quickly and produces milder symptoms, but its lethality level is still under analysis. too little is known to what extent vaccines or the drugs are effective to control it and whether the fully vaccinated are immune to it.

From these uncertainties, the consequences on the economy of the world and of Brazil are also involved in more uncertainties. However, yes or no, last week three of the world’s biggest central banks decided to do what they can.

Health authorities in many countries are already beginning to restrict not only international travel, but also crowds of people. Many analysts believe that, once again, the recovery in economic activity will be held back by three factors: the need to keep employees at home; by new stoppages or delays in global flows of goods, which, in turn, may delay the arrival of raw material and intermediate products to production lines; and by the reduction in the rate of hiring of labor.

From the point of view of inflation, the new wave throws uncertainties in both directions. Both can bring down consumption and services (such as travel and restaurant meals) and, in this case, it may contain price increases; how it can pull production costs, disorganized flows and partial stoppage of assembly lines.

US United States, inflation rose 0.8% in November, in the monthly comparison, and reached 6.8% in the last 12 months, the highest level registered in the country since 1982. In the euro zone, inflation also hit records in November, according to Eurostat, the statistics agency of European Union (EU), and reached the historic mark of 4.9% in the last 12 months.

Regardless of these uncertainties, the big central banks started to act, as if they were coordinated. THE Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States) warned that it will raise interest rates three times throughout 2022 and the tapering, that is, it will start to paralyze the current eviction of resources in the economy. On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates for the first time in three years, from 0.10% to 0.25%. It’s the European central bank (ECB) warned that, in March, it will stop buying bonds and, thus, will stop throwing money into the squares.

From there, the global financial market operated with the hand brake pulled. It just didn’t slip at once, on the assumption that the basic diagnosis is that the risk of rising inflation is linked to rising costs (and not rising demand) and, therefore, the rise in interest rates should be moderate. Aside from that, if there is a significant slowdown in economic activity, new lows in the prices of the Petroleum and of the commodities may occur – which will help to contain inflation.

In any case, the impact on Brazil’s economy will be inevitable, although to what extent is not yet known.

*CELSO MING IS AN ECONOMY COMMENTARY