The election is not priced yet

At electoral uncertainties are not incorporated into Brazilian asset prices, like the dollar and stock value of some companiess. The statement is made by the economist Alexandre Almeida (photo), from the brokerage CM Capital Markets, in an interview with the antagonist.

According to him, the US currency is expected to increase in 2022, affect fuel prices and pressure inflation.

“An election year brings volatility to the dollar and to administered prices, which are those controlled by regulatory or state agencies. Petrobras readjusts the values ​​of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas. With greater volatility next year, this should have a negative impact on the price of the dollar, fuel and inflation,” he said.

Almeida also stated that economists, investors and analysts have been following the release of electoral polls with a magnifying glass. However, he said the trend is for the dollar to be affected more intensely over the next year.

“Despite the dissemination of electoral polls more frequently in recent weeks, political risk is still not effectively priced in the market”, he said.

