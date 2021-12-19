The government will launch in early 2022 a microcredit program for entrepreneurs and negative

Project led by Caixa should offer values ​​of up to R$ 15 thousand with ‘bearable interest’; initiative will be one of the Executive’s bets to boost the economy

Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency The new microcredit line will be led by Caixa and will have the support of other federal government agencies



THE federal government prepares a new microcredit program aimed at micro and small entrepreneurs and people whose names have been denied by the SPC and Serasa. THE Young pan, people close to the negotiations stated that the line will release amounts of up to R$ 15 thousand, using resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Preliminary studies indicate the distribution of up to R$ 3 billion amid efforts to give traction to the economy next year. The initiative will be led by the Federal Savings Bank, with the support of the Ministries of Economy, Citizenship and Labor and Welfare. The measure has been in gestation for months and must be announced by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in early 2022. Next to the distribution of Brazil Aid with minimum installments of R$400, the new microcredit program should be one of the main bets of the economic agenda designed to leverage the economy.

The initiative will be operated by Caixa Tem, the bank’s digital tool for contracting services and verifying information. According to data from the entity, more than 109 million free digital social savings accounts were opened. The bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, even commented on the project at an event held by civil construction entities in November, but did not offer details. The proposal is that “bearable interest” be offered to the public of small entrepreneurs and people with negative credit as a way to guarantee the return on loans. The proposal, however, clashes with the upward trajectory of the Selic — the basic interest rate in Brazil — promoted by the Central Bank (BC) in an attempt to bring inflation within the target margin in 2022 and 2023. Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) the rate rose to 9.25% in 2021, with indication of maintaining the upward trajectory to 11.75% over the next year. However, according to BC president Roberto Campos Neto, the final level of the interest-rate escalation cycle has not yet been defined.

The new credit program will be guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), a private, non-profit entity that offers protection to investors in financial institutions. Asked to give more details about the initiative, Caixa said that “the line is still in the planning stage” and that “it is not able to manifest itself at the moment”. The Ministry of Labor and Welfare said that “the government has been carrying out studies to launch a program to strengthen microcredit in the country, prioritizing entrepreneurship and the generation of work and income”. According to the folder, the details of the measure “will be disclosed in due course”.