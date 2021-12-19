The Holy See answers the bishops’ doubts about the celebration of the ancient Mass

A letter from the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship to Episcopal Conferences accompanies the publication of responses to questions received from the local Churches concerning the application of the Motu proprio “Traditionis custodes”, which came into force last July.

Vatican News

Eleven “dubia”, questions that enter into the merits of the application of the Motu proprio traditional custodes with which Pope Francis, in July 2021, promulgated new norms relating to the use of liturgical books that precede the reform desired by the Second Vatican Council. And an equal number of responses supported by explanatory notes. The most frequent “dubia” presented by the bishops and the “responsa” of the dicastery, approved by the Pope, which specify some points of the Motu proprio, were published today on the website of the Congregation for Divine Worship. They are accompanied by a letter from the Mayor, Archbishop Arthur Roche, who, addressing the presidents of the Episcopal Conferences, explains the direction taken: “Every prescribed norm has always the sole purpose of safeguarding the gift of ecclesial communion by walking together with conviction of mind and heart, in the line indicated by the Holy Father”.

the parish churches

The first question concerns the possibility of celebrating with the pre-conciliar rite in a parish church if there is no possibility of finding a church, oratory or chapel for the group of faithful who use the 1962 Missal. The Motu proprio excluded this, for emphasize that the Mass with the previous rite is a limited concession and does not form part of the ordinary life of the parish community. The answer is in the affirmative, but only if it is found that it is impossible to use another church and without inserting the celebration in the time of parish Masses, also avoiding concurrence with the parish’s pastoral activities. These indications, the answer explains, are not intended to marginalize the faithful linked to the previous rite, but to remind them “that this is a concession for their good” and not “an opportunity to promote the previous rite” which is no longer in force. .

The sacraments in the ancient rite

The second “dubium” concerns the possibility of celebrating not only the Eucharist (with the Missale Romanum of 1962, object of the concession), but also the other sacraments provided for by the Romanum Ritual (the last typical edit is from 1952) and by the Pontifical Romanum precedent to the liturgical reform. First of all, we remember that the Romanum Ritual it encompasses the sacraments of baptism, penance, marriage, anointing of the sick and sacramental such as funerals. THE Pontifical Romanum, in turn, concerns the sacraments presided over by the bishop, that is, confirmation and ordinations. The answer is in the negative: the authority of the Holy See, in fact, considers that, in order to advance in the direction indicated by Francis, the possibility of using repealed liturgical books should not be granted and that the faithful should be accompanied “to a full understanding of the value of ritual form” resulting from the liturgical reform. However, there are some important distinctions. The “responsum” specifies that you can only use the Ritual previous in “canonically erected personal parishes”, that is, exclusively in parishes already established by the bishop and dedicated to the faithful linked to the ancient rite. Not even in these parishes, however, will it be allowed to use the Pontifical for confirmation and ordinations. The reason for this prohibition, with regard to chrism, is explained by the fact that the very formula of the sacrament of confirmation was altered by St. Paul VI and therefore it is not considered appropriate to use the abolished formula since it has undergone substantial changes.

the concelebration

Another issue concerns the possibility of continuing to use the old Missal for those priests who do not recognize the validity and legitimacy of the concelebration, refusing to concelebrate in private the Chrism Mass with the bishop on Maundy Thursday. The answer is in the negative, however, before revoking the concession, the bishop is asked to “establish a fraternal discussion with the presbyter, to ensure that this attitude does not exclude the validity and legitimacy of the liturgical reform” of the Second Vatican Council and of the Magisterium of the Pontiffs. The bishop, before revoking the concession, will offer the priest the time necessary for a “sincere confrontation”, inviting him to live the concelebration.

The readings in the authorized translation

When asked whether it is possible to use the complete text of the Bible in the Masses of the ancient rite by choosing from there the parts indicated in the Missal, the Holy See replies that it is. The old Missal contained not only the rite but also the Readings for the day, while after the reform the Missal with rubrics and prayers was separated from the Lectionary with the texts of Scripture. As Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio prescribes that the Readings – in Latin in the old Missal – must always be proclaimed in the languages ​​of each country, he is authorized to use the Bible in the translation uniquely approved by the Episcopal Conferences for liturgical use. On the other hand, the publication of Lectionaries in local languages ​​with the cycle of Readings provided for by the ancient rite is not authorized.

The Holy See’s “yes” to authorize priests

A fifth question concerns the bishop’s consultation with the Holy See before answering in the affirmative to the request of a priest ordained after July 16, 2021 that he intends to celebrate in the ancient rite. The answer explains that in such cases the concessions must be authorized by the Holy See. The clarification was necessary because the Italian version of Pope Francis’ Motu proprio stated that the bishop, before granting the authorization, “will consult the Apostolic See”. In the Latin text of the document, which is the official reference, it is clearly indicated that prior to any concession for new priests, the bishop must be authorized by Rome. The Congregation for Divine Worship encourages all seminary formators to accompany future deacons and priests in understanding and experiencing the richness of liturgical reform.

Time, territory and permits

To the question whether the bishop can grant permission to use the old Missal for a specific period of time, in order to reserve the possibility of verification, the Holy See answers in the affirmative. The Holy See also answers affirmatively to the question whether the concession is linked only to the territory of its diocese. In the “responsum” for another “dubium” it is specified that in the event of the absence or impossibility of the authorized priest, the person who replaces him must also have formal authorization to use the old Missal. Authorization is also required for deacons and instituted ministers who participate in the celebration of the pre-conciliar Mass.

No to double celebrations

The eleventh and eleventh questions concern the possibility of “bination”. In the first case, a parish priest or chaplain who has already celebrated for his faithful in the new rite on weekdays is not authorized to celebrate again in the old rite, either in groups or privately. The double celebration on weekdays is only allowed for pastoral reasons, which are not present in this case, as the faithful have already had the opportunity to participate in the Eucharist celebrated in accordance with the Missal resulting from the post-conciliar reform. Finally, to the question whether a priest authorized to use the old Missal who has already celebrated according to this rite for one group of faithful can celebrate a second Mass with the same rite for another group, the answer is no. In fact, there is no “just cause” or “pastoral need”, given that the faithful have the possibility to participate in the Eucharist in its current ritual form.