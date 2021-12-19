‘The More Life, the Better!’: Will Flavia be the new president of Terrare? Understand! | come around

Paula promises the saint to help Flávia’s life if the girl comes out of the surgery well
As soon as Flávia left the hospital, the almighty announced that she was going to give that little help to her life. And do you know what she invented?
Paula took Flávia to the Terrare Cosmetics and turned her into the new employee who will serve coffee. Dissatisfied with the new role, pink will accuse the businesswoman of trying to humiliate her.
“I started at this company down there, at the fax machine. As there is no more fax machine, you will start by serving coffee”, explains Paula.
Still angry, Flávia will say that Paula only rose in the company after she became involved with Celsus (Candide Damm). The blonde will explode and tell what really happened:
“I started working at Terrare. I became an administrative assistant. Executive secretary. Marketing manager. Director. And when I became Vice President, Celso fell in love with me and I with him. Seven years later, Celso died and I became the President of Cosmetics Terrare. But by merit, you know.”
“It’s a beautiful story. I’m almost crying. But I don’t have all that time to climb this company. I can be chosen by ‘She’. I can die in less than a year”, Flávia countered.
The businesswoman will approach Flávia and say that she, Paula Terrare, is also in Death’s sights. Therefore, the vacancy of the Terrare presidency will remain vacant.
“Are you trying to tell me that I can be the next President of Cosmetics Terrare?”, questioned Flávia.
The company’s owner will say that this is a possibility, after all, Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) has no way of taking over a cosmetics company: “Maybe you’re trying too hard not to sit in my chair?”