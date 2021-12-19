the news from São Paulo

Aiming to keep the tricolors informed with the main facts of São Paulo, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of the São Paulo club’s news this Saturday (18th).
Check out the main news from São Paulo:
Luiz Adriano offered
Luiz Adriano should not continue at Palmeiras in 2022 and is already negotiating with the club to terminate his contract. According to Samir Carvalho, on his Youtube channel, the striker was offered to São Paulo, who are also looking for a 9 shirt for the next season.
Dispute for Benitez
Midfielder Benítez made his departure from São Paulo official and is in the sights of other Brazilian clubs. Santos and América-MG are aiming to hire the Argentine player.
Attempt by Patrick
São Paulo’s target for 2022 is midfielder Patrick, from Internacional. To sign the player, Tricolor can try to use striker Pablo in a possible exchange with Colorado.
Output list
São Paulo does not want to count on Pablo for the next season and who is also not part of the plans is Vitor Bueno. Benitez, Rojas, Shaylon, William and Rodrigo Freitas have already left the club.
