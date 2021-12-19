The purchase of Itapemirim was suspected of payment to a judge and line of creditors

Businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus, owner of Ita Transportes Aéreos – which left hundreds of passengers without boarding on Christmas Eve – also has explanations to give to the creditors of the Itapemirim Group, which has been under judicial reorganization since 2016.

Executive John Schulz says he is one of them. In 2006, the American would have lent US$ 45 million – the equivalent today to R$ 256 million – to the group. When Piva took over the company, already under judicial reorganization, eleven years later, the payment of the loan stopped. Schulz says he still has R$91 million to receive. The data were confirmed in the judicial administrator’s report.

“It’s not a surprise. Creditors have very little influence and institutionally have difficulty in their guarantees”, said the executive to CNN. Like Schulz, hundreds of companies and workers try to somehow get what the entrepreneur owes. Together, debts with creditors exceed R$ 253 million. In addition, there is still an amount of more than R$ 2 billion in tax debts. The data are included in the administrator’s report.

Itapemirim was founded in 1953 in Espírito Santo and takes its name from the city where it was born: Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. The former owners believe that the sale of the group, at the end of 2016, was surrounded by fraud.

According to lawyer Olavo Chinaglia, who represents the Cola family (founder), two documents were signed: a purchase and sale agreement and a “declaration” between the parties, in which it was agreed that the purchase and sale agreement it would only take effect after the specification, in contractual annexes, of the goods that would not enter into the agreement.

“The company’s founders received a purchase proposal made by the businessman, who at the time said he had tax credits in the order of R$ 5 billion. With these resources, he would pay the debts and stay with the companies that were already in judicial recovery”, explains Chinaglia.

The group’s acquisition process and judicial reorganization were conducted by Judge Paulino José Lourenço, then holder of the 13th Corporate Civil Court for Judicial Reorganization and Bankruptcy in Vitória. He was compulsorily retired from the Espírito Santo Court of Justice after the State’s Internal Affairs Office indicated that he would have acted to change the company’s corporate structure, contrary to the Public Ministry’s recommendation to listen to the former owners before taking any action. After that, he would have rendered partial decisions, according to the investigation.

“Piva allegedly bribed a judge from Espírito Santo, who later ended up removed from office, to validate that document and thus carry out the negotiation,” said Chinaglia. THE CNN awaits a return from the TJ-ES to clarify the bribery charge. The report spoke with lawyer Cassio Rebouças, who defends the former magistrate. He said that the administrative process was held under judicial secrecy and that he was judged on the basis of presumptions, as nothing was proven (below, full answer).

international flight

While Piva de Jesus was still planning Ita Transportes Aéreos, he founded another company, in London: SS Space Capital Group UK Ltd, with capital of R$5.8 billion.

Data from the Federal Revenue of Brazil show that Piva has more than one hundred companies in which he has been or is still a partner. Altogether, the share capital of these companies exceeds R$ 2 billion.

Other side

Lawyer José Carlos Ricardo, who defends businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus, told the CNN that his client never offered or paid a bribe and that this was a narrative constructed by the Cola family, former owner of the group. “None of that existed. This was a situation created by the family to try to justify the coup attempt to divert Itapemirim’s assets so that the company could go bankrupt under the command of the new owner”.

Ricardo adds that the Cola family “orchestrated the situation to a place they could manipulate and that any and all complaints are unfounded and contradictory, since the company’s headquarters were taken to Espírito Santo before the request for judicial recovery”. The lawyer concludes by saying that “since Piva took over the company, he has worked miracles.”

The Itapemirim Group was also contacted, via the press office, and informed that “it repudiates the allegations of the former controllers of the Itapemirim Group, since there is no proof of their allegations. It points out that the reorganization judge has already ruled out any type of corporate discussion, and the former controllers cannot even manifest themselves in the process, in addition to having been convicted of litigation in bad faith. Finally, empty and unfounded attributions are exclusively intended to denigrate the company’s image, to the detriment of its employees and customers.”

Defense note by former judge Paulino José Lourenço

The PAD to which Dr. Paulino replied (as any PAD against a magistrate) was processed in secret, by legal determination, which prevents us from informing relevant aspects, but this impediment does not occur with complainants who, whenever possible, expose untruths in the media and social networks.

So far, no evidence of any kind of advantage has been presented and the complainant himself, in his testimony to GAECO of the Public Ministry of ES, admits that “AN EFFECTIVE THING to be able to tell you that he received I DON’T HAVE. I CANNOT PROVE IT. But what we’ve heard about, we’ve heard about it.” Dr. Paulino was tried administratively based on presumptions.

The complainants, in short, claim that Dr. Paulino would have received some kind of advantage to include the company Kaissara (a company of the Itapemirim Group, but which was profitable) in the recovery, which harmed the patrimonial interests of the complainant family. What is not stated in public – and that is already clear to the Public Ministry – is that the exclusion of this company from the recovery process was a way of trying to defraud creditors, leaving the bad part of the company in the recovery and the good part with the family. This was informed in the judicial reorganization records by the Public Ministry of Labor and was promptly recognized by the magistrate, who included this company in the reorganization. From then onwards, all the accusations arose.

It has not been answered so far who would have paid the judge what. Would it be the complaining family, in the control of the Itapemirim Group when the Judicial Reorganization was filed, or the managers who subsequently took over the group, with the removal of the family, based on the recognition of fraud? They are absolutely opposite sides, with opposing interests, but it is not clear who would be interested in such decisions that were questioned, as some were made during the family’s management and others occurred after they left. Even GAECO from MPES asked these same questions during the hearing of Camilo Cola Filho (who testified as a witness, but accompanied by 4 lawyers, from ES and SP), but received no answer.