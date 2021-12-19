‘The solution for Brazil is not on the identity agenda,’ says Recife Mayor João Campos

RIO – Son of ex-governor of Pernambuco Eduardo Campos (PSB), victim of a plane accident in 2014 during the presidential campaign, the mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB), was aligned until a few months ago with a wing of the PSB that he was looking for alternatives to PT and president Jair Bolsonaro in 2022. In an interview with GLOBO, he detailed the rapprochement with former president Lula, whose father was a minister, within the search for broad unity against Bolsonaro. He assesses that there are unpredictable factors in the election, even in the face of favoritism conferred on the PT in the polls, which makes it crucial for the left to avoid wearing down the customs agenda.

Recent polls show Lula at a level of voting intentions that would give him, today, victory in the first round. Do you believe in this possibility?

No, I think a two-round election is in the works. Polls show that there is, yes, Lula’s favoritism, but an election is like a football match: it only ends when it ends. Nine months to go. It seems little, but in politics it’s a lot. Two people can reach the second round with an expressive vote and, at the same time, very high rejection. This makes everything unpredictable.

Even with only 20% approval, does Bolsonaro have any assets that could make him competitive?

The first rule is not to belittle an opponent who is a leader of the masses. Bolsonaro has a large contingent of people who usually support any decision he makes. This level of approval is very high for a president who has not yet been vaccinated. I see him and Lula as the main actors, in terms of size. Both are capable of mobilizing crowds, although they are quite different. One is authoritarian, one is Democrat.

Can the increase in Brazil Aid make you even more competitive?

I think it’s a mistake to condition Auxílio Brasil to an electoral agenda. It is a necessity, given the increase of people in poverty. But it will certainly not have the same strength as the R$600 aid at the critical moment of the pandemic. Double-digit inflation will already melt part of it.

How should the left deal in 2022 with the debate on the customs agenda, which will be explored by Bolsonaro?

Brazil’s problems and solutions are not on these purely identity or ideological agendas. What we need is to remove the debate from this field. When Bolsonaro wants to take it to that side, we don’t have to expend energy. Let him speak. Bolsonaro is good at controversy and confusion, but not public policy. We have to talk about public safety and urban mobility, for example. In education, the problem is not this ideological debate that generates likes. We have 63% of children out of day care centers, a large volume of young people dropping out of school in the pandemic. Neither the left nor the right can distort this debate. I expressed this concern to Lula.

How is the opposition to Bolsonaro preparing to face him on the networks, fundamental ground for the president’s victory in 2018?

At some point, Bolsonaro’s dominance in digital communication may already have been largely non-organic, with robots and mass firing of messages. Today it is necessary to recognize that there is a very large organic volume. So, of course, this topic concerns me for next year, but I want to highlight one point. It is very difficult and unequal, for those who are committed to the truth, to confront the digital field today. In a virtual guerrilla war, Bolsonaro’s team will still have an advantage over other competitors.

The PT saw rejection grow with its association with corruption and identity guidelines. How big is this antipetismo today, which will be used by Bolsonaro and Moro?

I defend that, after the election, you have to dismantle the platform and govern for everyone. Bolsonaro never did this, and the result is that we live in a permanent state of chaos. Moro’s candidacy is nothing new, he has already participated and was decisive in 2018. These agendas that may arise do not belong only to them. But it is necessary, yes, that we make an assessment of the advances that must be built in mechanisms to fight corruption. Perhaps one point of this seeming so belonging to one and not the other is the lack of self-criticism. In fact, the PT never made a structured self-criticism. Who knows whether or not to do it are them. But this certainly strengthens a pole that questions some theses against the party.

This self-criticism would be limited to include economic issues of the Dilma government, or also the accusations of corruption?

In the journey of life, it is natural that mistakes are made, nobody gets everything right. I will give an example in terms of my party: we have a statute from 70 years ago. We are reviewing our program. Every institution has to do this in the medium and long term.

The STF annulled the Lava-Jato lawsuit against Lula, but there are other investigations into deviations at Petrobras. PT denies overbilling, despite what was attested by control bodies and the amounts returned. Is it a correct strategy?

I cannot say whether or not there was (overbilling). There were a lot of excesses in Lava-Jato. As a result, it is difficult to separate what is well done in the operation and what is not. Whoever made a mistake has to pay, but you have to start from the premise of the right to innocence, not the right to guilt. What is expected in a democratic state is due process of law with equality and exemption. And whoever led the process, and made a candidate ineligible, became the minister of the other candidate, and today the main heads of Lava-Jato are joining the party to oppose those who were investigating.

Doesn’t it sound artificial to sell a socialist Geraldo Alckmin and Lula’s deputy to society after the campaign of mutual attacks that the two carried out in 2006?

It’s a very different historical time, and that can easily be told to people. However, it is still early to know the composition of the vice candidates, but it is necessary to be something that adds. Lula is strong in the Northeast and in the leftist electorate. I think Alckmin fulfills this complementary role, someone from the Southeast, who dialogues with economic forces and with a more central field. It takes a certain pragmatism to understand that in the past there may have been differences, but that this choice is not trivial. There has to be an effort by everyone to give in on something, because the country can’t stand another four years of Bolsonaro. Whether Lula and Alckmin or two other different candidates who unite, they have to make it clear that there are differences, but in a necessary unity for the country.

Do you see the possibility of reopening the dialogue between Ciro and Lula?

Lula made an important gesture after this operation (by the Federal Police, on Thursday) against Ciro, which was conducted as something very exaggerated. A nearly ten-year lawsuit in which he hadn’t been subpoenaed at all. Lula’s move to express respect for Ciro is what we need. Eventually, they may be adversaries in an election, but we cannot let the rope break.

The PSB has been requesting support from the PT for government candidates in states such as Pernambuco, Rio and Espírito Santo. In São Paulo, where there is also this request, the PT is trying to launch Fernando Haddad. What is still left to come to an agreement?

The PSB has already made it clear that it has some priority and important projects. This is the case of Pernambuco, where we have already decided to have our own candidacy, and we will debate the names at the beginning of next year. Perhaps São Paulo is one of the most sensitive points, within the interests of the party. But I need to reaffirm my confidence in Márcio França (PSB): it is important that he conduct this in the state, and he has this support from the PSB’s leadership. There is no way to make a (national) decision without building together with São Paulo.

After the 2020 hostile campaign against your cousin Marília Arraes, are the relations between you still broken?

In fact, we don’t have a personal relationship. The situation is not insurmountable. I think that in life we ​​have to not deny the past, learn and know how to look ahead. The people of Recife chose me to be mayor and now I have to take care of the city.