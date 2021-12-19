The technical chamber Queiroga wants to hear already has a consensus in favor of vaccinating children against Covid | Politics

The group of experts cited by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, as responsible for a new analysis of the possibility of vaccinating children against Covid-19 has already expressed itself – on at least two occasions – in favor of the application of these doses.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced last Thursday (16) the approval of the Pfizer vaccine in pediatric dose to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years. This Saturday (18), however, Queiroga said that the Ministry of Health will only announce a decision on the matter on January 5th.

In these nearly three weeks, the minister intends to put the issue under public consultation to support the position to be taken by the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization at Covid-19.

This technical chamber was created in August to help the government develop vaccination policies against the virus. In October, the group recommended to the Extraordinary Secretary for Combating Covid, Rosana Leite de Melo, that the ministry consider childhood vaccination, even when planning the purchase of doses for 2022.

At the time, the chamber evaluated four possible scenarios – each with a specific number of doses to be acquired. According to the minutes of the meeting, the “ideal scenario for the vaccination schedule in 2022” would be precisely the only one to include children in the calculation.

This Friday (17), a day after Anvisa approves the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for children, the technical chamber met again and unanimously ratified the agreement with this vaccination.

The information was released by CBN radio this Saturday and confirmed by TV Globo with members of the technical chamber. The minutes of this Friday’s meeting have not yet been released on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Member of the group and president of the immunization area of ​​the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, immunologist Renato Kfouri reaffirmed to TV Globo that the position of the technical chamber is in favor of childhood vaccination – and criticized the idea of ​​submitting the topic to public consultation and hearing.

“There is no need, there has never been a public consultation in the country for the introduction of vaccines in the ministry. Those who have to be heard are the specialists, those who understand vaccines and form the advisory committee on immunizations. The logic of having a committee is exactly that this, to guide the Ministry of Health in the best decisions”, declared Kfouri.

“Vaccination is a necessary measure, not only to protect children in this age group where the disease is not negligible, but also to accumulate the greatest number of vaccinees, controlling the entry of new variants and new waves of the disease”, he defended.

Pfizer informed this Friday (17) that it is not yet possible to determine the date of delivery of pediatric doses of its vaccine against Covid-19 to Brazil. In a statement, the drugmaker said it was making “every effort so that the doses reach the country as soon as possible”.

Also on Friday, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski gave the federal government a period of 48 hours to comment on the inclusion of this age group in the vaccination plan.

Pfizer says it has no vaccine delivery date for children

Queiroga says, Anvisa rebuts

This Saturday, minister Queiroga said that the authorization from Anvisa for vaccination of this age group is not enough to start the vaccination.

“The introduction of this product as part of a public policy, it requires a deeper analysis. And in the case of immunization agents, this technical analysis is carried out with the support of the Technical Advisory Chamber on Immunizations, called Ctai”, said the minister.

“On January 4th, we will hold a public hearing here at the Ministry of Health to discuss what was offered in a public consultation that, in addition to Ctai’s position, will serve as a basis for the Ministry of Health’s final decision,” he continued.

Queiroga says that the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization will analyze Anvisa’s decision on child vaccination

On Thursday night, the director-president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, had already refuted Queiroga’s statements about a need for “reanalysis” of the subject.

“This is not just a decision by the agency’s technical committees with their more than 20 years of experience. (…) The medical societies (also) gave us the security to enact the decision we made on a technical basis, no politics, nothing of other influences”, declared Barra Torres.