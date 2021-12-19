‘They called to uninvite me’ · TV News

Felipe Neto revealed that an argument with one of the members of the Marinho family caused Fantástico to cancel his participation in the Amigo Secreto picture. YouTuber even received an invitation from the journalist’s production, who would withdraw the order hours later. “That year, I had squabbled with one of Globo’s heirs at an event,” he said.

The influencer exposed the situation when commenting on a post about the presence of Camila Queiroz in the dynamics on the profile of Rainha Mattos on Instagram. “Once I was invited, my team accepted, but half an hour later they called to uninvite,” he fired on Saturday (18).

THE TV news had added that, despite Camila not having extended the contract to finish the recordings of Verdades Secretas 2, the Sunday had no plans to remove the actress from the end-of-year game.

The interpreter joins Cauã Reymond, Larissa Manoela, Michel Gomes and the presenter Marcos Mion, in addition to ex-BBB Juliette Freire and Gilberto Nogueira. The frame goes on air this Sunday (19).

They are joined by gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Paralympic swimmer Daniel Dias, ballerina Ingrid Silva, pulmonologist Margareth Dalcolmo, humorist Esse Menino, singers Gloria Groove and Priscilla Alcântara, duo Barões da Pisadinha and soccer player Deyverson.

