‘They hurt my mother’, said the daughter of a woman who died in an aesthetic procedure

RIO — This Sunday, the 19th, the body of Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, 39, was buried in the cemetery of Inhaúma. She died last Friday after performing the second session of a Hidrolipo in an aesthetic clinic in the commercial center of Carioca Shopping, in the North Zone of Rio. Maria Jandimar got sick in the mall’s parking lot and died on the spot. Her daughter was waiting for her and even filmed the rescue without knowing that it was her mother. Dozens of people attended the wake. Very moved, Brenda Rodrigues, Maria Jandimar’s daughter, repeated that she had gone to get her mother, but did not take her home. “Mother, I went to get you. I was waiting for you there”, said the young woman during the wake. “They hurt my mother,” she repeated.

Maria Jandimar’s widower, Wagner de Carvalho, called the attitude of doctor Brad Alberto Castrillon Sanmiguel, who even denied to Brenda that he was a doctor and claimed to be an employee at the mall, cowardice and incompetence. The family now seeks justice.

— It was a desire she always had. She had been saving this money (to do the cosmetic procedure). It turned out she got it together and it happened, another death due to the doctor’s incompetence. The only thing we want right now is justice.

Wagner complained that he was not even heard at the police station on the day of his wife’s death and the only testimony taken to record the occurrence was that of a military police officer.

— Police called me to make a new statement and I said there was no statement. He even told me “leave the reporter aside to not expose you too much, your wife. When you’re arriving at the police station, let me know to go in the back so I don’t have too many reporters…”

Indignant, the widower appealed for the presence of the press during the testimony that will be given tomorrow at 3 pm at 27 PD (Vicente de Carvalho).

—-I want you to attend and I’m going in through the front door and out the front door. This case is very strange. I do not speak, the doctor that no one knows where he is.

Wagner recalled that after the articles that came out about the death of his wife in that clinic, another woman in an interview with Rede Globo said that she also had complications in a cosmetic procedure performed by physician Brad Alberto Castrillon Sanmiguel.

— After her story came out, another girl appeared… one more girl to pursue her rights. Luckily the girl didn’t die, but my wife wasn’t as lucky as she was,” he lamented.

According to the family’s lawyer, Cristiano Vieira, they hope that the case will leave the 27th Precinct and be investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station. On the 27th PD, the case was registered as a “corpse encounter”.

— After the media began to report the case, the police proceeded with the interdiction of the clinic, 24 hours later. The family’s big concern is this: we don’t know what was altered at the crime scene. We believe this is a crime of murder,” the lawyer said.

In the medical prescription that Brad Sanmiguel passed on to Maria Jandimar with the medications she should take after the first session, which took place last week, there is no indication of identifying the clinic as a name or CNPJ. Wanted, Cremerj said it will investigate the case.