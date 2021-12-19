Tierry cries while singing feat with Marília Mendonça and reveals a conversation with the country woman’s mother: ‘Forte e grata’ | High hours

At the end, Tierry thanked the collaboration of his colleagues and commented on a conversation he had with Ruth Moreira, Marília’s mother, recently:

“She said: ‘I’m very strong and happy, because I’m very grateful to God for having allowed Marília to be here for 26 years.’ It’s a work that will last for the rest of our lives.”

“Chorão, my great idol, used to say: ‘What is good lasts long enough to become unforgettable’. I think that phrase says everything about Marília”, concluded the artist.

With the word “suffering” stamped on the shirt, Serginho Groisman commented on how sad he was when he learned of the countrywoman’s departure, but said that the first image he had when he returned to the stage was of the joy and affection she had with everyone.