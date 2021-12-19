Tierry cries while singing feat with Marília Mendonça

Tierry couldn’t hold back the emotion when singing “Hackearam-me”, a song that has a partnership with Marília Mendonça, in “Altas Horas”. The singer died last month after a plane crash in Minas Gerais.

The artist needed the help of the other guests and the band on the show to sing the part that was by Marília. In the second part of the song, he was very emotional and cried, unable to complete the verses that were interpreted by the singer.

Belo, Pablo and the musicians from “Altas Horas” helped Tierry finish the song on stage. At the end, he thanked his colleagues for their help and related a recent conversation he had with Marília’s mother, Ruth Moreira.

“She said: ‘I’m very strong and happy because I’m very grateful to God for having allowed Marília to be here for 26 years.’ It’s a work that will last for the rest of our lives.”

“Chorão, my great idol, used to say: ‘what is good lasts long enough to become unforgettable’. I think that phrase says everything about Marília”, concluded Tierry.

The presenter Serginho Groisman, who wore a T-shirt with the word “suffering” on it, recalled a participation by Marília Mendonça in the program. He spoke about the joy and affection that the country woman had with everyone.

“All the tears are insufficient, but it’s a way to pay homage too. She is alive and present as long as her song is sung. And as long as we remember her, it will be forever,” said Serginho.