Tiggo 7 Pro has over 500 orders on the first day of sales

Caoa Chery registered more than 500 units reserved on the first day of sales of the Novo Tiggo 7 Pro, which hits the market at R$179,990.

According to the Sino-Brazilian brand, this is the first time that sales reach this volume in 24 hours in a launch.

Equipped with a 1.6 TGDI engine of 187 horsepower and 28 kgfm, the Tiggo 7 Pro arrives as a new player in the midsize SUV segment, to compete with the Jeep Compass, VW Taos and Toyota Corolla Cross.

With dual-clutch gearbox and seven speeds, in addition to front-wheel drive and multilink suspension, the Tiggo 7 Pro is an evolution or second generation of the first Tiggo 7, which leaves the scene.

Made on the same T1X platform and with similar measurements, the SUV differs from the Tiggo 8 or even the next Tiggo 5x in that it is not simply a facelift, as the bodywork is different.

As in the market, in general, brands point out as “new” a car just by changing a grille, a headlamp or less, in this case, the design and shape have changed.

Having five seats, the Tiggo 7 Pro is still not the most sophisticated version of the product, which also has the Tiggo 7 Plus, which is hybrid and makes 17 km/l. The model has visual touches and different interior, with two screens in the infotainment cluster and renewed console.

As is already known, Caoa Chery intends to launch a hybrid model in 2022 and an electric one, the first being an interesting option if it were the Tiggo 7 Plus, even though the Tiggo 8 Pro seems to be the option chosen in fact.

Offering a good package of comfort and entertainment equipment, the Tiggo 7 Pro only owes more in driver assistance such as adaptive cruise control, lane alert, pedestrian detector with autonomous braking, etc.

Still, it has rear traffic alert, rear collision alarm and blind spot detector.