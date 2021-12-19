To facilitate payments, Nubank launches fixed QR Code for corporate clients

Legal entity (PJ) clients of the Nubank started to enjoy a new tool since the 15th of December. it is about the Fixed QR Code no set value for transactions via Pix. The new feature allows business owners to use a single QR code for payments, without having to generate a new one for each sale.

According to Julia Martini, PJ director at Nubank, 83% of transactions received by corporate clients happen via Pix. In other words, this is the most used method of payment for those who own a business. With this, the idea is to always improve the experience with users.

“With the Fixed QR Code with no defined value, the business owner has the possibility to use a single QR Code, instead of having to generate a new code for each sale, facilitating payments and avoiding having to share information such as CNPJ and cell phone, commonly used as keys,” said Martini.

Nubank Legal Account

In addition to the Fixed QR Code, the Nubank PJ account also offers other services to the user. An example is the Pix Copy and Paste, which is nothing more than the option to generate a code from the QR Code, in the image transformation.

The entrepreneur can also share the link with a personalized message, directing the consumer to a page with more details about the payment.

“Our expectation is that Pix, which is already very popular among MEIs and self-employed, will continue to grow in the coming months, with the new features that will be released by the Central Bank,” added the director.

It is important to highlight that the Nubank Legal Account can be opened by small business owners, individual and self-employed entrepreneurs who are sole partners, such as the MEI, EI, EIRELI and LTDA Unipessoal categories.