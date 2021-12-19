Today’s games: check the schedule of this Saturday’s games (12/18/2021)

Check today December 18, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 26 matches divided into 9 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Saturday.

Live English Championship – December 18

12:00 – Aston Villa x Burnley

2:30 pm – Leeds United vs Arsenal

Live Spanish Championship – December 18

10:00 am – Rayo Vallecano x Alavés

12:15 – Real Sociedad x Villarreal

14:30 – Barcelona x Elche

17:00 – Sevilla x Atletico Madrid

Live Italian Championship – December 18

11:00 am – Atalanta x Rome

14:00 – Bologna x Juventus

4:45 pm – Cagliari x Udinese

German Championship live – December 18

11:30 am – RB Leipzig vs. Arminia Bielefeld

11:30 am – Eintracht Frankfurt x Mainz

11:30 am – Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

11:30 am – Bochum x Union Berlin



11:30 am – Greuther Fürth x Augsburg

2:30 pm – Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund

Live Portuguese Championship – December 18th

12:30 pm – Portimonense x Arouca

12:30 pm – Tondela x Paços de Ferreira

5:30 pm – Gil Vicente x Sporting

Mineiro Championship Second Division live – December 18

16:00 – Uberaba x Varginha EC

Tocantinense Championship live – December 18

16:00 – Tocantinópolis x Palmas



16:00 – Capital-TO x Araguacema

4:00 pm – Interport x NC/Paraíso

U-20 Northeast Cup live – December 18

5:30 pm – Vitória x Fluminense-PI

Live NBB – December 18th

4:10 pm – Corinthians x São Paulo

18:00 – Basketball Duck x Bauru

18:00 – France x Cerrado Basketball

Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.

