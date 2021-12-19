Today’s games: check the schedule of this Saturday’s games (12/18/2021)

Check today December 18, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 26 matches divided into 9 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Saturday.
Live English Championship – December 18
12:00 – Aston Villa x Burnley
2:30 pm – Leeds United vs Arsenal
Live Spanish Championship – December 18
10:00 am – Rayo Vallecano x Alavés
12:15 – Real Sociedad x Villarreal
14:30 – Barcelona x Elche
17:00 – Sevilla x Atletico Madrid
Live Italian Championship – December 18
11:00 am – Atalanta x Rome
14:00 – Bologna x Juventus
4:45 pm – Cagliari x Udinese
German Championship live – December 18
11:30 am – RB Leipzig vs. Arminia Bielefeld
11:30 am – Eintracht Frankfurt x Mainz
11:30 am – Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
11:30 am – Bochum x Union Berlin
11:30 am – Greuther Fürth x Augsburg
2:30 pm – Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund
Live Portuguese Championship – December 18th
12:30 pm – Portimonense x Arouca
12:30 pm – Tondela x Paços de Ferreira
5:30 pm – Gil Vicente x Sporting
Mineiro Championship Second Division live – December 18
16:00 – Uberaba x Varginha EC
Tocantinense Championship live – December 18
16:00 – Tocantinópolis x Palmas
16:00 – Capital-TO x Araguacema
4:00 pm – Interport x NC/Paraíso
U-20 Northeast Cup live – December 18
5:30 pm – Vitória x Fluminense-PI
Live NBB – December 18th
4:10 pm – Corinthians x São Paulo
18:00 – Basketball Duck x Bauru
18:00 – France x Cerrado Basketball
