Today’s horoscope: December 19, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Sunday, December 19, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Travel with many emotional changes and hardly others will come to understand them. You are advised to stay away from large meetings. Try to put off important decisions, temperance.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 25-46-83-39-55-2-93
Bull
Your feelings towards the couple or a friend will be criticized. Be aware that someone will make a comment out of tune. Put diplomacy into practice today, you will reap many benefits.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 35-65-10-72-88-16-38
Twins
A memory that remains indelible and that still weighs heavily will be overthrown. Decide to solve it or you will suffer. Good time for investments and new plans, what you start today will lead to success.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 26-45-60-33-31-12-52
Cancer
You will be more restless than usual, nerves can get to you. Don’t get into unclear situations, you’d go wrong. Hear the advice of close friends, today they will give you the key.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 11-66-51-27-30-77-94
Lion
Seeks to find a solution to any problem related to the partner(s). Today it will be easy for you to reach your goals. You will start new projects that will have a happy ending.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 90-41-50-0-59-17-3
Virgin
You will spend most of your time on financial matters. Expenses will be important, but you can get them. Take care of the lack of awareness and beware of the jealousy and envy you are arousing.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 22-24-5-86-53-64-57
Lb
Your energy will increase throughout the day. It would be very profitable if you were looking for new activities to do outside of your private life. Good time to ask for work improvements and fix love issues.
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 40-4-63-14-34-44-49
Scorpion
If you project your image at work and in your private life in an orderly way, you will get a very good position and successful results. In passionate moments, you will be full.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 18-68-61-81-28-87-74
Sagittarius
You will show that your response speed will be optimal when solving financial and work issues. Luck and chance will accompany you in everything you do, day to make the most of it.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 42-98-79-32-67-47-8
Capricorn
Don’t be taken in by dogmatic attitudes towards people. If you act with a soft hand, you will gain everyone’s support. It will be at home where you will find balance. Night with a love meeting.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 19-80-56-89-76-73-23
Aquarium
Unexpected news that will make you very happy. Don’t let your pride cloud your eyes and appreciate what you’ve achieved. Don’t start anything new until you have all of the above, calm and moody.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 7-48-58-71-37-85-36
Fish
Full day of charity events at the workplace. Don’t miss out on the good opportunities that will be presented for your future. The couple needs more of your affection, it will make up for you.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 15-43-97-75-78-62-21