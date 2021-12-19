Today’s matches: check the match times for this Sunday (12/19/2021)

Check today December 19, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 23 matches divided into 8 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.

Live English Championship – December 19

11:00 am – Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea

11:15am – Newcastle vs Manchester City

1:30 pm – Tottenham x Liverpool

Live Spanish Championship – December 19

10:00 am – Grenada x Majorca

12:15 – Athletic Bilbao x Betis

14:30 – Getafe x Osasuna

17:00 – Real Madrid x Cádiz

Live Italian Championship – December 19

8:30 am – Fiorentina x Sassuolo

11:00 – Spezia x Empoli

14:00 – Sampdoria x Venezia

14:00 – Turin x Hellas Verona

16:45 – Milan x Napoli

German Championship live – December 19

11:30 am – Freiburg x Bayer Leverkusen



1:30 pm – Cologne x Stuttgart

Portuguese Championship live – December 19

14:00 – Boavista x Moreirense

14:00 – Benfica x Maritime

16:00 – Vizela x Porto

18:00 – Braga x Belenenses SAD

Second Division Paraense Championship live – December 19

3:30 pm – São Raimundo-PA x Caeté

NBB live – December 19

11:00 am – Minas x Fortaleza BC



11:00 – Rio Claro x Brasilia

18:00 – Flamengo x Unifacisa

Brazilian U-20 Super Cup live – December 19

16:00 – International x Coritiba

