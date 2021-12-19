Today’s matches: check the match times for this Sunday (12/19/2021)

Check today December 19, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 23 matches divided into 8 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.
Live English Championship – December 19
11:00 am – Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea
11:15am – Newcastle vs Manchester City
1:30 pm – Tottenham x Liverpool
Live Spanish Championship – December 19
10:00 am – Grenada x Majorca
12:15 – Athletic Bilbao x Betis
14:30 – Getafe x Osasuna
17:00 – Real Madrid x Cádiz
Live Italian Championship – December 19
8:30 am – Fiorentina x Sassuolo
11:00 – Spezia x Empoli
14:00 – Sampdoria x Venezia
14:00 – Turin x Hellas Verona
16:45 – Milan x Napoli
German Championship live – December 19
11:30 am – Freiburg x Bayer Leverkusen
1:30 pm – Cologne x Stuttgart
Portuguese Championship live – December 19
14:00 – Boavista x Moreirense
14:00 – Benfica x Maritime
16:00 – Vizela x Porto
18:00 – Braga x Belenenses SAD
Second Division Paraense Championship live – December 19
3:30 pm – São Raimundo-PA x Caeté
NBB live – December 19
11:00 am – Minas x Fortaleza BC
11:00 – Rio Claro x Brasilia
18:00 – Flamengo x Unifacisa
Brazilian U-20 Super Cup live – December 19
16:00 – International x Coritiba
