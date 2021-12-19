Tottenham vs Liverpool Guess – Bets for England 2021-12-19 13:30:00

Tottenham vs Liverpool – England Premier League: At Tottenham Stadium, the Spurs welcome the Reds, for the 18th round of the Premier League.



Tottenham vs Liverpool –The staggering growth of Covid-19 cases among players playing in England is starting to impact the Premier League calendar.

Last Thursday, the EFL, responsible for organizing the Premier League, announced the postponement of matches between Everton vs Leicester City, Manchester United vs Brighton, Southampton vs Brentford, Watford vs Crystal Palace and West Ham vs Norwich City.

In addition to these games, recent matches by Tottenham, Burnley and Wolverhampton had also been postponed.

As we can see, the Covid-19 hasn’t gone away yet (and it never will), so be sure to wear the mask in public places and avoid crowding as much as possible (like the ones we’re seeing on crowded buses, lotteries, malls and airports). That said, let’s look at Tottenham vs Liverpool.

Starting the prediction by analyzing the odds, the oddsmakers treat Liverpool as a super favorite (quoted @1.59 on 1xbet) to beat Tottenham (@5.55) in London. This is because the Spurs have experienced a recent crisis of Covid-19 contamination and there is still no information about which players will be used by coach Antonio Conte.

Speaking of Conte, the Italian coach has already stated, at a press conference, that he will position his team in a balanced way against Liverpool, not minding the greater technical capacity of the Reds.

I believe that this statement is just a bluff and that Tottenham will behave in a reactive way, prioritizing the closing of spaces through the center aisle and the rushes at speed through the side aisles.

Occupying the seventh place in the league table, with 25 points won in 14 games, Tottenham should fight for a place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

With a good use of 59.5% of the points played, his campaign so far has been eight wins, one draw and five defeats. Its distance from Arsenal, the club that opens the G-4, is four points.

With 16 goals scored and 17 goals conceded in 14 matches, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham doesn’t stand out in any specific sector and the last time they took the field for the Premier League they beat Norwich City by a score of 3-0. In the previous round, had beaten Brentford by 2-0.

Tottenham’s next opponent, Liverpool once again made a great start to the season and, it seems, will fight until the end for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

Current runners-up in the Premier League, the Reds have 40 points from 17 games. With a great use of 78.4% of the disputed points, their campaign so far has been 12 wins, four draws and only one defeat (the club that has lost the least so far).

With an impressive 48 goals scored and 13 goals conceded in 17 matches, Liverpool are the most balanced team between the attack and defense sectors of the Premier League, and we can see that statement when we see a positive goal balance of +35.

In the last round of the Premier League, the Reds received Newcastle and won by a score of 3-1 at Anfield.

Previously, they had won in a row by teams Aston Villa (1-0 at Anfield), Wolverhampton (1-0 at Molineaux), Everton (4-1 at Goodison Park), Southampton (4-0 , in Anfield) and Arsenal (by 4 to 0, in Anfield).

Tottenham vs Liverpool Hints and Tips:

Conclusion: the coronavirus has returned to haunt the Premier League and Tottenham was one of the teams most affected by the virus recently. We don’t know which players are available to Antonio Conte and I think it’s quite risky for us to support the Spurs.

On the other hand, Liverpool are coming off six straight victories in the Premier League and cannot let Manchester City open up at the top of the table. Even if I don’t like this quote, I will support Liverpool’s triumph in London.

