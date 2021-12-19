Uefa works with Conmebol to create a joint League of Nations

UEFA talks with the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) about a joint League of Nations in which teams like Brazil and Argentina would play European teams in an expanded competition, the European football organizing body told Reuters on Friday (17).

Uefa and Conmebol are firmly opposed to FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup, having signed this week a memorandum of understanding extended to June 2028.

European champions, Italy will already face Argentina, winner of the Copa América, in the so-called “Finalíssima” on June 1 of next year, in London.

“Uefa is working on a number of projects with Conmebol, including a joint League of Nations, but nothing is finalized and no decision has yet been taken,” the organization said in a statement sent to Reuters.

In an interview with Polish news outlet Meczyki on Thursday (16), UEFA vice president Zbigniew Boniek said ten South American teams will be added to the League of Nations from 2024.

“From 2024 onwards, Conmebol will join the League of Nations. We still don’t know in which formula, in which form… we signed a memorandum on cooperation between Conmebol and Uefa and from 2024 onwards these teams will play in the League of Nations”, he said.

He added that six teams from Conmebol will enter League A of the League of Nations and the other four in League B.