UFC: Amanda Lemos and Melissa Gatto Receive Bonus at Last Event of 2021 | combat

The last UFC event in 2021 closed with a flourish for Brazilian fighters Amanda Lemos and Melissa Gatto. Not only did the two win their fights, but they also left with a bonus of US$ 50 thousand (approximately R$ 284.8 thousand) each.
Amanda Lemos’ (right) kick to Angela Hill (left) was one of the UFC Lewis vs. Daukaus highlights — Photo: Getty Images
Amanda Lemos was awarded for doing the “Fight of the Night” against Angela Hill, who also pocketed an extra $50,000 for the match. The two exchanged blows intensely throughout the duration of the three rounds. Lemos was close to the first round knockout with a frontal kick, but the American resisted, recovered and also got a knockdown in the last round. Two of the three judges pointed to victory for Pará, who won by split decision.
Melissa Gatto didn’t have to suffer so much to take one of the two “Performance of the Night” bonuses. Despite spending most of the first round with her back on the ground, pressured by Sijara Eubanks, the flyweight from Campinas reacted in the second round, reversing the game on the ground and hurting the American with blows. In the last round, Gatto knocked him out with a kick to the pit of the stomach, which sent Eubanks sprawling into a sitting position.
Melissa Gatto (left) hits the kick to the stomach that knocked out Sijara Eubanks at UFC Lewis v Daukaus — Photo: Getty Images
The other recipient of “Performance of the Night” was American featherweight Cub Swanson. He put on a show against Darren Elkins and knocked him out after a good combination of uppercut, hook and hook that shook his opponent. A round kick paid off the bill.
UFC Kattar vs Chikadze. Explosive featherweight duel to open the year, live and exclusive only in Combat! — Photo: Infosport
